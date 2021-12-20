Ever the epitome of modern and sophisticated-yet-cool-girl chic, supermodel Hailey Bieber is already the queen of micro ink with her collection of over 20 micro tattoos. And it hardly looks like she’s giving up the crown anytime soon: Bieber’s “New York” neck tattoo is the latest addition to her body art.

On Sunday, tattoo artist Dr. Woo posted a black-and-white photo on his Instagram that showed the design on Bieber’s neck, which he captioned “Lil NY 🍎 love ✍🏼 on Hailey awhile back.” Located right beneath her older diamond tat, the fresh ink reads “New York” in a dainty and ultra-fine cursive font and all lowercase letters — and it serves as a short and sweet love letter to the Big Apple, where she and husband Justin Bieber have a home.

Dr. Woo also inked peach tattoos on both Biebers back in March as a nod to Justin’s song “Peaches”: one on Justin’s neck, and the other on Hailey’s upper forearm. The artist is actually the mastermind behind an assortment of Bieber’s hand tattoos, including a flower, arrows, and astrological symbols.

These are just a handful of Bieber’s wide array of tiny tattoos. In fact, the supermodel has more neck tats on the other side: She has the word “lover” and a tiny, blacked-out cross on her neck below her left ear. Besides those, she has a heart on her collarbone, her parents’ wedding date — Oct. 6, 1990 — in Roman numerals on her wrist, “3:30” on her right hand near the thumb as a nod to the John 3:30 Bible verse, and a cursive “J” on her left ring finger.

Time will only tell what’s up next on Bieber’s tat list. In the meantime, both our inspo boards and our favorite tattoo artists’ numbers are at the ready.