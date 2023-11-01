As soon as Hailey Bieber posted her pre-Halloween vampire costume earlier this month, I knew she was going to slay the Hollywood costume competition once Oct. 31 rolled around.

Her most recent Instagram post (a Mean Girls recreation in which she played every member of the Plastics) marks Bieber’s tenth costume of the weekend. And even though they’ve all been iconic, Bieber’s transformation into Pebbles Flintstone, the adorable daughter of The Flintstones reigns supreme.

Hailey’s Pebbles Costume

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Bieber’s attempt to sneak into a late-night Halloween party in L.A. was foiled by her neon latex look (and matching neon hair), which drew every eye. Thankfully, it looked great in the paparazzi shots.

Her Pebbles recreation included a bright green tank top with a crescent moon motif and an equally vibrant teal mini skirt with an orange waistband.

Though she went somewhat incognito, covering her “cinnamon cookie butter” bob with an electric orange wig, one element of her outfit gave Bieber away to the paps. The Rhode founder accessorized with the diamond-encrusted “B” pendant necklace she rarely leaves the house without. (She accessorized her vampire costume with the necklace, as well.)

Bieber slipped on a pair of $990 Loewe pumps to finish off her look, which gave the cavewoman ensemble a surprisingly luxe feel.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She Put A Spicy Spin On The Look

If you’ve ever seen an episode of the show, you know Bieber’s interpretation of Fred and Wilma Flintstone’s infant daughter is utterly on-point — save for one detail. In the name of Halloween, she chose a co-ord made entirely of latex.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The second-skin-like fabric has an undeniably sultry feel that’s out of the norm for Bieber, who generally favors the “quiet luxury” look.

Loud & Rich: “Latex is quite the drastic detour from Bieber’s everyday it girl style, but using it for a Pebbles Flintstone costume elevates it in a way that feels on-brand for her. Pairing latex with Loewe shoes gives the whole costume a high-fashion spin.” — Stephanie Sanchez, Senior Fashion & Accessories Editor

Also Noteworthy: Justin’s Fur Shorts

Justin also channeled the ’60s cartoon for their couple's costume. The singer followed his wife’s lead in fuzzy short shorts with a massive bone affixed to the waistband — Bamm-Bamm Rubble’s exact outfit in the series.

Justin finished his homage to Bamm-Bamm with a yellow baseball cap, an accessory he infamously wears to nearly every event he goes to, regardless of dress code.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s a 10/10 for me.