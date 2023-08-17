If you ever find yourself in need of some “subtle” beauty inspo, you might want to take some style notes from Hailey Bieber. The model and Rhode founder is known for co-signing makeup looks, hairstyles, and nails that are equal parts minimalistic and chic (i.e. “strawberry girl makeup,” “glazed donut nails,” and more viral trends).

Fall is a popular time to opt for a hair color change, and it turns out that Bieber decided to opt for a new hue for the cooler months ahead. On Aug. 16, the trendsetter and celebrity hair colorist Matt Rez took to Instagram to showcase her new shade for the upcoming season. Dubbed “cinnamon cookie butter” in Rez’s caption, the color is a simple yet bold mix of warm and glossy gold-ish tones (perfect for riding out that summer tan into the fall).

The playful name makes sense — Bieber, content creators, and other makeup-loving members of the beauty community have an obvious affinity for food-themed fads right now. From “blueberry milk nails” to “latte makeup,” the list of tasty-sounding trends goes on and on.

As for Rez, you’ve most likely seen his work before. The pro has worked his magic with celebrities like Florence Pugh and Kendall Jenner, making sure their hair is always looking freshly colored while keeping it healthy. While Bieber opted for a subtle change, the pro knows how to execute a dramatic transformation as well. (Remember Kendall Jenner’s short-lived red era with fiery locks? The moment that she debuted copper hair in Feb. 2022 is probably seared into Kar-Jenner fans’ minds.)

As you get ready for fall, keep an eye out for more post-summer glow-ups. And if you’re not looking for color inspiration, you might be inspired by the bob haircut she debuted earlier this year instead.