Clearly in the Halloween spirit, Hailey Bieber recently shared a carousel of photos on Instagram with the caption: “October thus far 🕷️🕸️.” In one shot, the Rhode founder teased a sultry vampire costume, equipped with a lacy corset top, Pamela Anderson-esque updo, and glossy red lips.

On Oct. 18, Bieber posted a cheeky TikTok in the same costume — though this time around, you get a closer look at her vampire-inspired makeup.

If you happen to be planning on dressing up as a vampire for Halloween 2023, you may want to recreate Mrs. Bieber’s gothic glam (and go for some vampiric nail art, too).

Hailey Bieber Goes Goth

Bieber’s approach to beauty is generally on the more minimal side. This Halloween, however, she amped up her go-to glam with a few vampy details that added dimension and definition.

The model wore elongated, black-hued winged eyeliner, along with neutral eyeshadow pigments with pink undertones all over her lids, crease, and lower lash line.

Her complexion was softly contoured and blushed. Her lips were the centerpiece of the glam, as a soft brown liner defining her lips was paired with a deep raspberry red gloss. A bit of faux blood was included for good measure.

Everyone’s Really Into Dark Red

In the world of beauty trends, all things cherry-inspired (and scented) have made their way to the forefront. “Cherry mocha nails” are a playful way of describing burgundy polish, while “cherry coke hair” is essentially a deep brunette color met with red undertones.

As for “cherry cola lips?” Reminiscent of red-tinted, brown-hued cola drinks, it requires three things: a dark brown lip liner to outline your pout, a red-tinted lipstick, and a scarlet gloss to create that seductive ombré effect.

Spotted: Rhode’s Peptide Lip Tint

The first-ever color cosmetics launch from the buzzy brand, the Peptide Lip Tints are Rhode’s latest drop. Currently available in four universal hues, Bieber used the shade Raspberry Jelly to create her vampiric “cherry cola” lips.

Fragrance-free and formulated to keep your lips nourished, its key ingredients include hydrating shea butter and plumping peptides.