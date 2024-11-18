Hailey Bieber Matched Her Cheeky Undies To Her Lip Gloss Like A Total Pro

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode may be a cult-favorite beauty brand, responsible for the glazed doughnut look, but its campaigns are the stuff of fashion girl dreams. Often starring Bieber herself, the outfits lean into the industry’s biggest trends or reinvent them in fun and spicy ways. Some examples include wearing a Y2K-style bandana top that flaunted her baby bump, cheekily making thong bikinis “winter appropriate” in a fuzzy set, and channeling mermaidcore in a bikini top made out of seashells.

To celebrate her birthday on Friday, Nov. 22, Bieber is launching a new limited-edition Peptide Lip Tint (a Rhode fan favorite). The yearly tradition is something fans have come to expect, and this year’s winning flavor is Cinnamon Roll.

To no one’s surprise, the product drop came with a whole new campaign to go with it. And the looks were just spicy as the ingredient they were inspired by.

Hailey’s Undies-Forward Campaign

In the campaign, photographed by Drew Vickers, the model laid atop a brown couch wearing a completely trendy number. On top, Bieber rocked a café au lait-hued sweater in a fuzzy finish. The textured style is a big winter trend, especially for outerwear.

She paired her sweater with cheeky boxer briefs in a fall-favorite pattern: plaid. In a trifecta of trends, Bieber completed her ensemble with eyeglasses. Opticals are a massive trend right now, with fashion’s AAA-listers covering their eyes with designer pairs. Bieber’s choice was a circular pair in a tortoiseshell frame.

Drew Vickers

Wait, It Gets Chicer

In a second look, featuring a deeper shade of brown, she rocked the mob wife aesthetic and engulfed herself in a massive brown fur coat (with nothing seemingly underneath). She paired the statement outerwear with sheer tights in a similar chocolate hue.

Meet The New Product

The real star of the campaign, of course, was the lip tint she was clutching. The latest flavor, which drops on her actual birthday for $18, has some sort of connection to her. Inspired by her homemade cinnamon buns, it features the same saccharine pastry smell but with a shimmery sheen. It also comes in a lip tint-and-blush bundle for $42.

Cinnamon girls, rise.