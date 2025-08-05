Summer is the perfect time to get some cottagecore inspo for your going-out looks. The lace, ribbons, and billowing dresses associated with the aesthetic are well-suited to high temps, bright sun, and running arms wide open through grassy fields at sunset. As her latest seasonal ‘fit proves, Hailey Bieber agrees — and, she brought her own spicy twist to the trend.

Bieber likes her wardrobe with a bit of a kick to it. The model has an affinity for clinging, wet shirts and pantsless looks — even casual ‘fits aren’t safe from added spice. She brings a tasteful touch of sex appeal to even the most girl-next-door trends, including the typically demure cottagecore aesthetic.

Hailey’s Cottagecore Top

Bieber’s latest Instagram post was a mix of Snapchat filter selfies, seasonal citrus, and even a rare shot of her and husband Justin Bieber’s son, Jack. But of course, no photo dump is complete without a ‘fit check. In the Aug. 4 post, Bieber lounged in the grass, glowing in the late-summer sun, and showed off her perfectly picnic-core look.

The model wore a bright red lace halter top, cropped right above her waist. True to form, it had an edgy twist — the top was completely open in the center, save for a ribbon holding the two sides together. She also wore light-wash jeans, and a delicate gold necklace featuring her son’s name.

More Lacey Looks

Bieber’s latest look might’ve included a cute, casual eyelet pattern, but when the model ventures into the world of lace, she tends to lean more towards lingerie elements. In a recent Rhode ad, she wore a bustier top with eyelet accents.

In the black and white shot included in a June 9 post, Bieber modeled new Rhode products in a fitted lingerie top, with lace traps over her shoulders.