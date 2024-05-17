Hailey Bieber has taken the world by storm with her effortlessly chic pregnancy announcement and, thus far, her maternity style has proven to be just as captivating. Though her announcement photos featured a white, lace wedding gown, she’s been leaning more toward Y2K fashion ever since.

Gone are the days of sacrificing style for comfort during pregnancy. Bieber is all about showing off her bump with confidence, wearing crop top after crop top. Case in point: her sequined butterfly top. The playful piece, a favorite of pop stars of the era, is anything but conventional maternity wear.

Her maternity wardrobe is basically a love letter to the early 2000s, and her recent moto-inspired look falls directly into that category.

Hailey’s Y2K Moto Moment

For a date night, Bieber attended the Billie Eilish album release concert with her husband Justin. She sported a vintage red and black biker jacket and a FILA hat, both sourced from Rebalance Vintage (a treasure trove for those seeking throwback pieces).

BACKGRID

In loose-fitting athletic shorts and crop top, this combo exemplifies the mom-to-be’s effortlessly laid-back style. To complete the look, she threw on white socks, black leather loafers, and ’80s-inspired gold earrings — the cherry on top of her cool-girl aesthetic.

She Can’t Stop Wearing These Studs

Bieber has been waring these earrings non-stop in recent months. The gold trapezoid-shaped studs come from LA-based jeweler Heaven Mayhem and are still available for $100.

Yep, she’s the definition of a cool mom.