If ’90s minimalism and quiet luxury had a baby, it would be Hailey Bieber’s aesthetic. The Rhode founder’s wardrobe choices play with the following style elements: nondescript pieces, sophisticated neutrals (prints are a rarity), and clean, simple silhouettes. She’s so deft at looking put together, in fact, that even when she is wearing controversial trends, she manages to make them look a little less so — covetable even. Case in point: her recent date-night ’fit with her husband, Justin Bieber.

Hailey’s Y2K-Inspired Vibe

Though Bieber typically dresses up for nights out with Justin, she kept it low-key for sushi night in Los Angeles, wearing a color wheel of beiges, whites, and blacks. Her cream jacket from With Jéan ($189) featured a collar and a subtle triangle cut detail on the bottom. It revealed a sliver of a white top underneath. So far, so simple.

The bottom half of her look is where the look veered into controversial territory. The item itself was a phantom from the early aughts. Back in the noughties, everyone wore yoga pants (especially to the mall). And like many millennial-loved trends, they’ve been dubbed the dreaded C-word (read: cheugy). The way Bieber styled it, too, channeled another Y2K relic that’s even more divisive: the pelvis-baring low-rise.

Another Controversial Piece: Her Heels

Proving that she can take any polarizing trend and give it the cool factor, she added yet another despised piece to her ensemble. She revived the “ugly” flip-flop heels that flaunted many, many toes in the ‘90s.

The rest of her accessories were sleek add-ons, including her skinny Otra sunglasses ($65) and east-west bag from Freja New York ($268), a known go-to for the model that’s also beloved by Jennifer Lawrence and Katie Holmes.

Honorable Mention: Justin’s Outfit

While the husband-and-wife duo is infamous for their mismatched looks, they were sartorially in sync this time. The Grammy winner rocked a look in similar hues including an oversized white button-down and baggy trousers in black. He even wore his own polarizing accessory and stepped out the door in knitted white slipper-mules.

A joint slay by the Biebers.