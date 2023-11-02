Hailey Bieber Just Rocked Kendall Jenner’s Favorite "Old Money" Trend

While the trench coat has always been a mainstay for stealthy celebrities like Angelina Jolie and Katie Holmes, lately, it’s undergone an unexpected it girl transformation. Riding the coat tails of 2023’s “quiet luxury” trend, the khaki topper is currently experiencing something of a renaissance, thanks to the likes of Kendall Jenner and, most recently, Hailey Bieber.

Hailey’s Trench Coat Look

Just hours before undergoing a saucy Halloween party metamorphosis (she went as Pebbles from The Flintstones), Bieber grabbed a quick bite to eat at Community Goods in L.A.

For her coffee run, the Rhode founder leaned into the off-duty model vibe — appropriate, considering she’s literally an off-duty model. Bieber threw on a cropped trench jacket from Balenciaga, which she layered on top of a micro mini LBD. The two elevated basics perfectly align with her penchant for “quiet luxury.”

To complete her look, Bieber added angular sunglasses and a massive envelope clutch. In the footwear department, she took a bold detour from her go-to styles, reaching for a pair of bulky knee-high boots from Maison Margiela — a surprising choice.

An Unexpected Pairing: "Though trenches are usually associated with the 'quiet luxury' trend, Hailey styled hers in an unexpected way. Instead of pairing it with a sweater and trousers, as it's often worn, she reached for a micro mini dress and motorcycle boots. A combination worth copying." — Kelsey Stiegman, Bustle’s Senior Fashion Editor

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall Can’t Stop Wearing Trenches

Though formally known as the gorpcore queen, Jenner has been in the trenches lately, sartorially speaking. At last month’s fashion week events, she included several different variations of the outerwear staple in her front-row ensembles.

First, the 818 founder made waves at the Gucci Spring/Summer 2024 show by sporting a mini trench coat as a dress. She went full “stealth wealth,” accessorizing with kitten heels and a handbag in the color of the season — cherry red.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A few days later, at The Row’s Paris Fashion Week presentation, Jenner reached for the silhouette again, this time as a top.

In keeping with the brand’s polished persona, she tucked a faded olive version into her midi skirt and finished off the look with a black handbag and loafers.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Trenches Were All Over Fashion Week

Bieber and Jenner’s newfound passion for the outerwear staple was reflected on September’s runways, as trench coats starred in multiple collections.

It’s not surprising that the outerwear had a spot on Burberry’s runway, however, it was the design’s drop-waist element and exaggerated lapels that made their signature jacket feel fresh.

Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainments

Many classic outerwear pieces got an edgy revamp at the Dries Van Noten runway show (see: elongated blazers and jean jackets), but the maxi trench, paired with a matching khaki midi skirt, had a particularly elegant flair.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Between Bieber, Jenner, and the designer runways, we’ve reached a consensus: trench coats are back.