Fashion’s obsession with quiet luxury (and its palette of sophisticated neutrals) desaturated style savants’ wardrobes for years. That’s all about to change.

This spring, the fashion world’s favorite it girls are playing with color in big, bold ways. Jennifer Lawrence, for example, wore a look that included all three primary colors, while Elsa Hosk combined butter yellow and cherry red, aka two trending colors. The latest celeb to cosign the color-maxxing ethos? Hailey Bieber — at Coachella, no less.

Hailey’s Slip Dress

Last weekend, the Biebers took over Coachella. Apart from Justin headlining the music fest (see: the moniker #Bieberchella), Hailey also mounted an event to celebrate the new Rhode x The Biebers drop. Designed with her husband, the bundle includes zit stickers, Peptide Eye Prep (in Banana Peel), and Peptide Lip Treatment (in Caramelized Banana).

To channel the fruity flavor, Bieber wore a deep yellow slip dress with a vivid magenta lace trim. If it looks familiar, that’s because it’s from Christian Dior’s Fall/Winter 1998 runway, designed by John Galliano. Keeping focus on the archival piece, she kept her accessories minimal, going for gunmetal peep-toe mules, black sunglasses, and a “Jack” nameplate necklace to represent her son.

Color-Maxxing Is In

Between bold prints and OTT textures, 2026 is proving to be the year of maximalism. Per style stars, color-maxxing is its latest offshoot. (Think of it as a revival of the color-blocking trend that dominated the 2010s.)

Pairing primary hues together, for instance, is a trend spotted all over recent runways, including Celine’s and Stella McCartney’s. Style stars such as Zoë Kravitz and Emma Chamberlain have also started incorporating wasabi green, a Pinterest trending color, into their looks. Bieber’s magenta-and-yellow color pairing, however, was an unexpected, refreshing take for spring.

Channel Bieber’s color combo by wearing items already bearing the same shades, like a yellow top with a contrasting pink trim. If it’s tricky to find her exact shades, one hack is to DIY the pairing. Consider a pink tank with a sunny skirt, or pair canary co-ords with a pink slingback.

The options are endless, so color-maxx away.