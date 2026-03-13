And the most fashionable party of the 2026 awards show circuit is... W Magazine and Dior’s pre-Oscars dinner.

On Thursday, March 12, ahead of Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, W’s editor-in-chief, Sara Moonves, and Dior’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson, brought Hollywood’s biggest stars to Mr Chow in Beverly Hills for a night of specially curated dishes from Executive Chef Yi Jia Qian, free-flowing Moët & Chandon Champagne, lots of karaoke, and even more ~looks~.

The star-studded guest list included Emma Watson, Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, Mia Goth, Tracee Ellis Ross, Odessa A’zion, and Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor, along with Dior ambassadors such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Greta Lee, and Charlize Theron. Several it girls also made their way to the hot spot, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski.

Since the party was thrown by two fashion bigwigs, everyone looked especially stylish. Some even repped 2026’s biggest trends, from the peplum renaissance to the ubiquitous “naked dress.” Ahead, you’ll find all the trendiest stars spotted at W Mag x Dior’s pre-Oscars dinner party.

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber

The model BFFs showed up in minimalist ensembles. Jenner wore a lace-trimmed tank, proving the sleepwear-as-outerwear trend is still going strong. Her choice bottoms: nondescript trousers and an Old Hollywood-esque reverse shawl, which was previously approved by her big sis Khloé Kardashian.

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Then there was the Rhode founder, who continued to show her support for peplum in a sparkly, cropped tuxedo jacket with a protruding waist. She paired the “cheugy” piece with jeans and strappy heels.

Teyana Taylor

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The One Battle After Another star repped two trends in one look — fringe and coquettecore — in a long-sleeved ivory top with a Victorian collar that looked like it was covered in heaps of bows. For added oomph, she wore it with exaggerated wide-leg trousers.

Emma Watson

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Logomania is very much still alive, if Watson’s outfit is any indication. She wore a gray miniskirt with a matching jacket coated in Dior’s iconic Cannage pattern.

Mia Goth

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Of course, no Hollywood party would be complete without the undies-baring “naked dress.” The Frankenstein actor gave it a couture twist in a floral-print midi with exaggerated hip details.

Anya Taylor-Joy

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Taylor-Joy took the same trend in a more summertime-ready interpretation. Her little white dress was a dreamy knitted concoction perfect for beachside hangs.

Suki Waterhouse

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The singer-actor elevated her basic white tank top and jeans with an intricately woven pink cape, which is tapped to be another top trend this year.

Emily Ratajkowski

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Thanks to the resurgence of everyone’s obsession with Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s style, ‘90s minimalism is making a comeback. Ratajkowski channeled the throwback vibe expertly in a boat-neck gunmetal midi with dainty embroidered florals.

If the FOMO is already real for you, just wait until you see more pics from inside the party: