Hailey Bieber is getting into the holiday spirit and channeling Christmas in July. The skin care mogul and model posted a series of Instagram pics in an oversized printed bikini tee, as in the classic comedic style shirt typically found at beachside tourist shops.

The GRWM look felt like a flashback to the ’80s, with Bieber in hair rollers and a classic beachy coverup. The bikini tee feels very reminiscent of the style that your mom loves to wear all year round — as a house shirt, an errand running shirt, and of course a vacation shirt. The added touch of hair rollers and the tee sliding off her shoulder really channeled the aesthetic. The tee itself is a more updated version of the classic joke tee with a nameplate necklace that reads “Frankie” and a thigh tattoo of a heart with a banner reading “Honey”. The bikini on the shirt is a Barbie pink crochet bikini and a tropical hibiscus flower printed on the top and bottoms.

Bieber isn’t afraid to try edgy fashion moments — like her recent pierced dress for Art Basel or the naked dress look — so naturally ‘ugly’ trends would make an appearance in the model’s wardrobe.

She captioned the series of selfies “Merry Christmas?” which honestly feels the most appropriate as a tongue in cheek nod to the season while wearing a look that serves absolutely no holiday spirit. But also, the ‘ugly’ trend could be a seasonal appreciation for the aunties in your life who live in this tee. BRB, going to the nearest beach to find one.