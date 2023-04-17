Have you ever found yourself wondering how different hairstyles may change your appearance? Or moreover, how the outside world perceives you IRL?

If you’re scroll-obsessed like myself (and countless others), you’ve likely seen the “hair theory” all over your For You page on TikTok. And while it’s a quick and easy way to see which hairstyles may suit you most, the theory is actually a whole lot deeper than that.

With a few short video clips of creators sharing different hair parts and ways of styling their tresses (all while in the same pose, lighting, clothes, and makeup), TikTokers and viewers alike have noticed that one’s face shape and overall aura seems to change as well. In other words? A slicked-back bun may create a more sophisticated look and angular jawline, while a softened side part and relaxed waves could result in the look of a more playful innocence and rounded face shape. Case in point: Just scroll through Megan Thee Stallion’s feed and note how different she looks with her gorgeous natural texture or glamorous waves, as opposed to some fire-red strands and anime-inspired spiked bun.

One creator in particular who has gotten in on the trend by the name of Alina Ceușan explains the theory a bit further: “The theory seeks to show that the way you wear your hair can change how you look and how you’re perceived. Not to mention what a color change would mean.”

One commenter says that Ceușan’s second look — a tousled side flip with a healthy helping of volume — made him “fall in love,” while another recommends that “all the hairstyles showing your forehead look best!”

Another creator and model named Ria gets in on the hair theory, showing how different ways of styling her long braids change her appearance. As for perhaps what may be her newfound go-to? Quite a few users note how side parts enhance her natural beauty, with one in particular commenting that she is “made for side parts.”