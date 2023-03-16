Megan Thee Stallion seemingly ushered in a new era in recent months, arriving to a courthouse looking all things powerful and chic with a tailored purple suit and power bob to match. Yet at the Oscars after-party red carpet, her aura was nothing short of the divine feminine. Dressed in a custom Bach Mai gown styled by celeb-fave, Law Roach, her natural hair was prominently at centerstage serving all of the goddess vibes.

Soon after the star-studded affair, the artist shared memories from her beach getaway, with her voluminous curls *still* in full effect — yet this time around, she made the case for allowing your skin to breathe sans any signs of makeup (and looking like a total hot girl while doing it).

A total glam girl through and through, the Traumazine rapper is typically seen with a full beat (paired with her signature angled, ultra-long lipstick nails, of course) — though personally, this no-makeup moment may be my fave look of hers so far. And it seems I’m not alone in this thought, as countless celebs and fans of the A-lister took to her comments to share the love. Chloe Bailey commented, “youre so damn pretty meg 🥹🥹,” while Demi Lovato simply stated “Gorgeous!” And with a sweet sentiment, Jasmine Sanders posed the question, “Who else fell in love?!? 😍😍😍.”

I mean, same.

Bare-faced, natural hair texture selfies have been having their main character moment — hello, Selena Gomez, and even Lady Gaga during her headline-making Oscars performance — and Meg is the latest to tap in with hers.

Into the no makeup vibe? Be sure to pack on the SPF to protect from those harsh UV rays, or opt for a sheer-coverage skin tint with serious skin-loving benefits.