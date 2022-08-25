No matter what hair color the queen Kim Kardashian may be rocking, it’s almost always certain that the major mogul will be pairing the look with her iconic middle part ... But for the first time in a very, very long time (I’m talking a pre-babies, pre-beauty brand owner, early days dating Kanye long time), the SKKN by Kim founder and serial entrepreneur just debuted a side part hairstyle that is sure to be on every cool girl’s mood board for fall.

Embracing a slightly more grunge, early aughts inspired dark brunette root, Kim’s long, silver-hued strands are styled completely pin straight and sleek, with her angular side part creating an alluring silhouette that brings all of the attention to her bright, deep brown eyes. What’s more? Her comment section is on fire, with other it girls of note praising her subtle switch up. Kim’s ever-supportive younger sister and cult-fave Good American founder, Khloé, says, “Kimberly you look amazing!!!!” — while supermodel and New York Times bestselling author, Emily Ratajkowski, simply states, “side part 😍.”

It seems Kim is in her experimental, hot girl, IDGAF phase — and as a complete Kim stan through and through, I must say I’m 100 percent here for it (and seriously can’t wait to see what she does next).

Though I’m certain that the second eldest Kardashian sister is sure to revert back to her middle part ways ASAP, this headline-making moment may just have sparked a new trend for the cooler months, with the fashion girlies sure to follow suit in no time. And while I’m personally a tried and true middle part gworl, I must say — I might just play around with my look and switch my part to the side for a quick second.