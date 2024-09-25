Halle Berry Channeled Iconic Carrie Bradshaw Looks Twice In 1 Week

Halle Barry is apparently a Sex and the City stan. The Oscar winner has often taken inspiration from Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her love of florals, including wearing flowers as a bra and freeing the nip in a floral lace dress (albeit that one might’ve made Carrie blush). This past week, she proved how much style inspiration Carrie continues to give.

While on the press trail for her new film Never Let Go, Berry channeled the enduring character by wearing one of her go-to looks, not once but twice: the infamous rosette. If that wasn’t enough, she also added her spin on one of Carrie’s most iconic accessories to an ensemble.

Halle’s Carrie-Esque Rosette

On Sept. 19, Berry attended a screening of Never Let Go in Austin, Texas, in her first of two Carrie-inspired ensembles. She donned a skin-tight red formal vest with no shirt underneath, which was tied together with a large red rosette. She paired the vest with black high-waisted suit pants that were just flowy and oversized enough to hide her footwear.

Rick Kern/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While her shoes were obscured, she made up for it in bling. Berry completed her look with multiple large gold rings, a pair of drop-shaped gold earrings, and yet another of Carrie’s most famous accessories, a nameplate necklace.

Halle’s Floral LRD

A few days later, Berry went to a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in yet another flower-adorned ensemble. The star wore a red midi-dress from Magda Butrym’s fall 2024 collection, with a swirling one-shoulder neckline and a geometric hem. Underneath her other strap was a sewn-in 3D-printed rosette, which camouflaged into her dress perfectly.

ZZHollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Berry paired her dress with metallic chrome stilletto heels, contrasting gold earrings and rings, and a pair of oversized leopard-print sunglasses.

Carrie’s OG Rosette

On Sex and the City, rosettes became just as synonymous with Carrie Bradshaw as Manolo Blahnik heels and the Fendi Baguette, as she wore them in virtually every color, shape, and placement possible. Two decades later, Carrie officially brought back the rosette on And Just Like That... in its largest form yet — an entire bouquet of 3D-printed flowers atop a pink dress.

Screenshot via HBO

Thanks to Parker and stars like Berry, rosettes are not just alive and well, but in full bloom.