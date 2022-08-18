Barbie, meet Birkin.

Lately, the Barbiecore trend is all anyone in fashion can talk about, especially with the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling sharing behind the scenes costume pics. Mattel pink — currently co-opted as Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino PP Pink — has taken over hot girl summer, and is easing its way into all the fall lookbooks.

Celebs have been embracing the trending hue all summer, including Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Zendaya, and Megan Fox — just to name a few. Now, model and TV host Heidi Klum is the latest to embrace the all-pink trend, donning a millennial pink pant suit with a matching undershirt and strappy pink heels. Even her shades were tinted pink for good measure.

The piece that tied the look together, though, was her hot pink Hermès Birkin bag, in what appears to be ostrich leather. Birkins are considered to be some of the most expensive and most coveted bags in the world, and this type of Birkin notoriously run anywhere from $23,000-$26,000. That said, there’s a similar version for sale now on 1st Dibs at a breathtaking $71,000.

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Luckily, you can get the Birkin Barbie look for way less than what Klum might’ve paid. If you’re trying to fulfill your Barbiecore fantasy, check out a few pink bags that give Birkin-esque aesthetics below.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.