7 Freakier Friday Easter Eggs You May Have Missed

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are back together on the big screen. The duo returns as mother-daughter Tess and Anna Coleman in Freakier Friday, the long-awaited sequel to their 2003 classic Freaky Friday. Over 22 years later, the two have grown up a lot — but in this movie (out Aug. 8), they go way backwards.

Anna is now the manager of a burgeoning pop star, after leaving her band, Pink Slip, to raise her daughter, Harper (Julia Butters), with the help of Tess, who has parlayed her career as a therapist into a new book and podcast. After Anna falls in love with Eric (Manny Jacinto), the dad of Harper’s school enemy Lily (Sophia Hammons), the girls’ feud only gets worse, leading up to their wedding.

Naturally, the all-around family tension provides a new reason for Tess and Anna to switch lives all over again. Except this time, Anna woke up as Harper, while Tess and Lily swapped bodies, much to Lily’s comedic horror.

Just like the first film, Freakier Friday is full of heartwarming moments and hilarious hijinks, but this time delivered with a healthy dose of nostalgia. Beloved characters like Anna’s ex-boyfriend Jake (Chad Michael Murray) and Pink Slip return, but the new film also contains many small Easter eggs you might miss on first watch.

Anna’s Wedding Date

Glen Wilson / Disney

After Anna meets Eric at a parent-teacher conference thanks to their daughters’ feud, they get engaged after six months of dating, and schedule their wedding for Oct. 3. As all Lohan fans know, Oct. 3 just happens to be Mean Girls Day, in honor of the day that Lohan’s Cady Heron asked Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) what day it was.

“Make Good Choices”

Just like her mom told her in Freaky Friday, Anna yelled at Harper to “make good choices” when dropping her off at school, much to the chagrin of her daughter.

Pei-Pei’s Is Now An Empire

Restaurant owners Pei-Pei and her mother, who switched Tess and Anna’s bodies in the first movie, return in Freakier Friday, this time as guests at Anna’s bachelorette party. Naturally, they’re the first suspects after Tess and Anna feel an earthquake that no one else does. But as Pei-Pei said herself, why would they meddle again when they’re too busy with their business?

Mr. Bates Returns

After Tess and Anna switch bodies with Lily and Harper, they’re shocked to find out that Anna’s old teacher and Tess’ former suitor (who she rejected), Mr. Bates, still works at their high school. As Tess (in Lily’s body) asks him, “How have you not retired yet?”

“...Baby One More Time”

Glen Wilson / Disney

Lily and Harper, in Tess and Anna’s bodies, decided to try to break up their parents by having Anna pretend to fall for her ex-boyfriend Jake (Chad Michael Murray). This results in the most ill-fated yet hilarious attempt at seduction, set to the tune of Britney Spears’ “...Baby One More Time” as a nod to Jake and Tess’ favorite song from the original film.

MUNA’s Surprise Cameo

When Pink Slip reunites at The Wiltern to perform Anna’s new song about her daughter (plus “Take Me Away,” of course), MUNA makes a surprise cameo as the backup band of Anna’s pop-star client, Ella. It’s a full-circle moment for the pop band, which covered “Take Me Away” during a 2022 show at the same Los Angeles venue.

Jake’s New Girlfriend

After Anna and Eric’s wedding, Jake introduces Tess to his new girlfriend... who happens to look a lot like Tess, even sporting the same tie-dye wrap dress and red pixie cut that Curtis rocked in the first movie. Yes, Jake is still pining for Tess after all of these years, despite counting Anna as one of his exes. And honestly, who can blame him?