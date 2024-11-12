Heidi Klum Brought The Drama In A Strapless Gown With A Massive Slit

If there’s one person who always dresses to impress, it’s Heidi Klum. Her head-turning appearance over the weekend is one of many examples.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, Klum attended the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala in Hollywood. The annual charity event usually draws an impressive crowd to raise money to help children living in poverty. This year’s turnout was impressive. Katy Perry, Sofia Richie, and Charlize Theron were also among the attendees of this year’s philanthropic fête.

As expected, the guests showed out in their chicest ensembles. Klum herself went the ultra-glam route in a strapless number with a dramatic train.

Heidi’s Strapless Gown

The America’s Got Talent judge stood out in a white Monique Lhuillier stunner on the green carpet. Her choice was a strapless ensemble with an exaggerated sweetheart neckline that cascaded into a fitted floor-length skirt. Blue flowers bloomed all over the dress, adding pops of color to an otherwise neutral number.

The dress featured slight draping around the torso that gathered into a massive bow on one hip. For added drama with every step, a long side train was attached underneath the ribbon. She completed her look with strappy silver heels from Alexandre Birman and a dazzling, diamond-encrusted bracelet. The 18k white gold statement piece from Kay Jewelers featured 130 lab-created diamonds, including a 5-carat pear and a 3-carat oval.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Her Glam Was On Point

While Klum tends to keep her glam more low-key, she turned up the ante at this weekend’s bash. She styled her honey-blond hair in voluminous curls and wore a bright pop of red lipstick. Though she kept her accessorizing bare, the cherry lip was enough of a bold statement for her to look put together.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Other Stars Got The White Memo

Klum wasn’t the only one who gleamed in white. Katy Perry wore a cleavage-baring number in an ecru any bride would approve of. Her Versace slip dress featured a cowl neckline with a slab of the metallic chainmail the brand is known for.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Another star who went the plunging route? Charlize Theron. The Mad Max: Fury Road actor wore a draped halter gown from Schiaparelli that was marked by a dangerously low plunge. For a bit of contrasting, edgy texture, it was accented with a corset — in dark denim, no less.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Klum was in impeccably dressed company.