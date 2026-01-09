Heidi Klum knows how to take a vacation. When the supermodel isn’t busy at work, shooting campaigns and working on her TV projects, she can almost always be found at the beach.

Klum’s latest getaway destination was St. Barts, where she rung in the New Year alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz. During her extended stay, she sported plenty of trendy resort looks, but her most recent — a beachside ‘fit featuring a DIY whale tail — might be her best yet.

Heidi’s DIY Whale Tail

The whale tail thong was a staple of early 2000s fashion. And in recent years, the cheeky look (like most Y2K-era trends) has had a bit of a resurgence. Whale tails have been spotted on celebs like Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Now, Klum is joining the ranks of these A-listers. In a Jan. 6 Instagram Reel, she sported a more casual version of this retro trend while on the beach. The model strutted towards the camera in a navy blue bikini. She wore bandeau top, which featured a dainty charm dangling from the center, and matching string bikini bottoms. Klum sported a low-waisted white maxi skirt as a cover-up, giving a subtle peek at her whale-tail bikini bottoms.

Dressed for vacay, Klum assumed the necessary beach accessories, including oversized aviator sunglasses and a woven beach tote.

Heidi’s Other Vacation ‘Fits

Of course, Klum sported a number of other beachy looks during her sojourn in St. Barts. On Jan. 5, she shared two vacation posts. In both, she wore a white string bikini. Klum paired the triangle ‘kini set with two different pairs of shades — a brown rectangular pair and mirrored aviators — and a pearl charm necklace on a long silver chain.

Klum didn’t just stick to swimwear. On Jan. 3, she shared a pic from a late-night beach party, posing alongside Kaulitz and friends in a diaphanous cheetah-print dress. The airy slip featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

She may be on vacation, but Klum never takes a break from serving.