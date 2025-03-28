Whether she’s performing on stage or enjoying some downtime, Sabrina Carpenter doesn’t just keep her wardrobe Short n’ Sweet (like her Grammy-winning album), but also spicy. The singer likes to experiment with naked fashion trends; bedazzled bustiers, sheer pieces, and babydoll dresses all have become her closet staples over the past year.

During the European leg of her ongoing Short n’ Sweet Tour, Carpenter took a mini-vacation in Lake Como, Italy, before her show in nearby Milan. She shared photos from her relaxing getaway on Instagram. Naturally, her slideshow displayed a slew of very chic vacay looks, proving she didn’t take time off from her fashion game while on her well-deserved break.

Sabrina’s Yacht Whale Tail

Sailing Lake Como on a romantic boat, Carpenter wore a bathing suit ensemble that perfectly complemented the scenery. She donned a pink cropped cover-up with kimono-style sleeves and wrap-around collar. Her cover-up was made of sheer fabric with a jungle-like floral pattern, pairing nicely with her strappy yellow bikini top that peeked through.

She paired her top with a contrasting baby blue skirt, featuring an even more vibrant tropical pattern and a leg slit. Carpenter’s low-rise skirt showed off her whale-tail bikini bottoms, embracing a trend beloved by fellow starlets like Megan Thee Stallion.

Instagram / Sabrina Carpenter

She kept it simple when it came to accessories, wearing just a pair of lake-ready brown sandals.

Sabrina’s Sheer Vacation Look

On another beautiful day, Carpenter wore a daring ensemble that was nearly see-through from all angles. She donned a silky sheer gray slip dress, which showed off her skin-colored underwear through the fabric.

Instagram / Sabrina Carpenter

Much like her boat look, Carpenter went accessory-free, simply wrapping her hair with an oversized black clip that served as a statement in itself.