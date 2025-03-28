Celebrity Style
Sabrina Carpenter Wore A Whale Tail Bikini & Sheer Dress In Italy
Even while on vacation, the singer’s style is Short n’ Sweet.
Whether she’s performing on stage or enjoying some downtime, Sabrina Carpenter doesn’t just keep her wardrobe Short n’ Sweet (like her Grammy-winning album), but also spicy. The singer likes to experiment with naked fashion trends; bedazzled bustiers, sheer pieces, and babydoll dresses all have become her closet staples over the past year.
During the European leg of her ongoing Short n’ Sweet Tour, Carpenter took a mini-vacation in Lake Como, Italy, before her show in nearby Milan. She shared photos from her relaxing getaway on Instagram. Naturally, her slideshow displayed a slew of very chic vacay looks, proving she didn’t take time off from her fashion game while on her well-deserved break.
Sabrina’s Yacht Whale Tail
Sailing Lake Como on a romantic boat, Carpenter wore a bathing suit ensemble that perfectly complemented the scenery. She donned a pink cropped cover-up with kimono-style sleeves and wrap-around collar. Her cover-up was made of sheer fabric with a jungle-like floral pattern, pairing nicely with her strappy yellow bikini top that peeked through.
She paired her top with a contrasting baby blue skirt, featuring an even more vibrant tropical pattern and a leg slit. Carpenter’s low-rise skirt showed off her whale-tail bikini bottoms, embracing a trend beloved by fellow starlets like Megan Thee Stallion.
She kept it simple when it came to accessories, wearing just a pair of lake-ready brown sandals.
Sabrina’s Sheer Vacation Look
On another beautiful day, Carpenter wore a daring ensemble that was nearly see-through from all angles. She donned a silky sheer gray slip dress, which showed off her skin-colored underwear through the fabric.
Much like her boat look, Carpenter went accessory-free, simply wrapping her hair with an oversized black clip that served as a statement in itself.