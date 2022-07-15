15 Pairs Of High-Waisted White Jeans That Look So Chic For Summer

From creamy whites, to shades of eggshell and raw-hemmed ivory, there’s something impeccably chic about a pair of white jeans. To be exact, a good pair of high-waisted white jeans is considered a closet essential. They are a must-have classic and an investment-worthy item when building a timeless capsule wardrobe.

To be paired with monochromatic creamy tops, graphic tees, and textured tanks, you can’t go wrong dressing in light and bright hues for any season. Gone are the days questioning if you can wear white pants after Labor Day. There are no rules in fashion anymore, which means shades of white can be worn all year long.

But that doesn’t mean all high-waisted white denim is created equal. That’s why Bustle scoured the internet for the best reviews, and tested dozens of pairs to curate a list of the best high waisted white jeans of 2022. From a baggy fit, to a balloon style, cropped flares and yes — the infamous skinny jeans (sorry not sorry, Gen Z) there is a style for everybody and every body.

In curating this list, close attention was paid to rise, comfort, and material (no see through denim here, folks). For a more custom fit, it’s always worth measuring your inseam to get the perfect pant length. Read on to review the best high waisted white jeans.

1 The High-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean Madewell $128 See on Madewell Madewell’s High-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean is one of the brand’s most popular pairs of denim, so it’s only natural the white wash made this list. The tapered leg nods to the ’90s trend, while the body-hugging stretch allows room to grow and move without stretching out. The result is fashion-forward comfort. Plus, they passed the see-through test and comes in three different inseams for all heights. “They are comfortable and you cannot see through them. They are a little stretchier than my other pairs of the perfect vintage jeans, so you may be able to size down, however, I didn't because I have larger hips and thighs than my waist.” — Claire, Madewell Reviewer

2 The Way-High Jean Everlane $98 See on Everlane Everlane is known for classic closet staples that never go out of style and their Way-High Jeans fit the bill. Sustainably made from organic cotton and a touch of elastane, you can count on these babies to hold their shape with utmost comfort for kneeling and sitting. The ecru is a creamy color — a much less intimidating take on the idea of white jeans. The super high rise smooths the midsection while the leg remains truly straight from hip to ankle. “I love the high waist and cut through the hips and legs. I have a small waist and strong legs, and most women's jeans are too big in the waist and narrow in the legs for me. Not these. They have a flattering cut and a quality feel.” — Ann Marie, Everlane Reviewer

3 Whetherly Daniel High Waist Baby Bootcut Jeans Nordstrom $98 See on Nordstrom Whetherly’s Daniel denim is the perfect stark white pair to move around with. There’s no wiggle dance to get these babies on (IYKYK). The cotton spandex blend adds stretch, while remaining elevated to the eye to dress up and down. The raw hem, ankle skimming bootcut is a nice touch.

4 Liza Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans Reformation $128 See on Reformation Ref lovers came for the dresses and stayed for the fit. Just like their dresses, Reformation denim hits in all the right places, elongating the leg with a super high rise straight style with a touch of stretch. This pair is a minimalist’s dream, serving a sleek finished hem in high-quality materials that feel far more expensive than $128.

5 Curve Love Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jean Abercrombie & Fitch $90 $72 See on Abercrombie & Fitch Abercromie has come a long way from your favorite middle school mall spot. Not only is this pair on sale for under $100, it’s a style Bustle editors tested and can’t stop wearing. The high rise vintage flare comes in the brand’s latest signature Curve Love fit, leaving no gap at the waist with a snug hug along the booty and thighs. The ever so slight stretch adds a world of comfort, making them easy to slip on and off.

6 Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon $70 $40 See on Amazon When a pair of jeans has over 17,000 near-perfect Amazon reviews, they’re worth a try. Levi’s 721 is one of the most popular styles for a reason, and the high rise is skinny in a white wash that feels like a second skin. If you’re looking for a heavy duty pair of denim, skip these because there’s not much to them. But if what you’re seeking is legging-like comfort in the form of white skinny jeans, you’ve met your match. “I am super bottom heavy with thick thighs and big butt, so I’m constantly looking for jeans that I can bend over in but still stay over my butt. They passed the test!” — Meghan, Amazon Reviewer

7 Mavi Jeans Barcelona High Waist Wide Leg Jeans Nordstrom $118 See on Nordstrom If stark white just isn’t your thing, you can still achieve the white jeans effect with what Mavi calls Antique White La Vintage. These look and feel exactly how they sound: fancy and expensive, without too much bang of your buck. Mavi is a Turkish brand, known for superior quality of fabrics and a curve-hugging fit. The wide leg style feels clean and modern while the raw hem adds a touch of edge.

8 DL1961 Patti High-Rise Distressed Straight-Leg Jeans Anthropologie $209 See on Anthropologie When you’re paying over $200 for a pair of jeans, they better live up to the hype. DL1961’s Patti High-Rise jeans are an investment-worthy pair that works on a variety of body types. The rise is high and the fit is relaxed, making them an easy, breezy, effortless pair of everyday jeans with just enough distressing at the knee. Plus the company is committed to earth-friendly practices, using botanic fibers, organic cotton, energy efficient machinery, and far less water than the average pair of jeans.

9 Lee High-Rise Flare Jeans Free People $108 See on Free People ’70s-inspired fashion has become a major part of California cool, laid-back style. Go bold with a pair of flares from Lee, with a high rise slimming silhouette that sits above the belly button down the leg. It’s a flattering fit with compression-like coverage that gives. You can dance the night away like the free spirited gal you are as soon as you slip these babies on.

10 Good American Good '90s High Waist Carpenter Jeans Nordstrom $135 See on Nordstrom With its own sizing program, Good American jeans are meant for every body type from petite to plus. These Carpenter jeans are lighter than your average denim, with roomy pockets and a hammer loop for a cool streetwear moment. The rise is high without any stretch, so be prepared for a stiff fit around the waist that relaxes through the baggy leg down to the ankle.

11 Tapered High Rise Baggy Jean AGOLDE $188 See on AGOLDE Tapered high rise baggy jeans are all the rage. It’s an ’80s style, balloon fit silhouette that cinches at the waist and bustles out through the leg before tapering at the ankle. AGolde makes some of the best denim in the game, with high quality materials that last through years of washing. The result is a raw denim feel but far more comfortable to move in. “The jeans were a nice cream color, they were stiff, but still comfortable and had a cool, ’80s balloon style leg that looks super chic. The high rise isn't high enough for me — it fit just below my belly button instead of at the smallest part of my waist like I would have preferred.” — Kelsey Stiegman, Senior Fashion Editor

12 Mom High-Waist Jeans Mango $60 See on Mango Mango denim is one of the retailer’s best kept secrets. Its jeans feel really expensive, and come in sizes ranging from 1-22. The High Waist Mom jeans are 100% cotton for a stiff yet soft feel. They are structured so they don’t lose their shape over time, but serve just enough room to bend, sit, and relax in.

13 MOTHER The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans Amazon $198 $180 See on Amazon Mother denim is a premium brand known for their ultra comfortability and top notch quality. They look elevated but feel like your favorite stretchy pants. “These jeans are stretchy, comfortable, and the fabric is so soft. I am 5’ and short waisted and these fit perfectly. They hit right at my waist and just above my ankle. I also purchased these in dark blue. They are my favorite!” — Meralis, Amazon Reviewer

14 KUT from the Kloth Catherine Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $89 See on Amazon For a less exaggerated take on the boyfriend jean, check out the Catherine from KUT From the Kloth, a brand perfecting denim for decades. The relaxed fit, lower high rise, and straight leg creates a California cool aesthetic the brand is built upon. You get a comfortable stretch from the cotton blend with a crisp white finish that will elevate any outfit beyond blue denim. With over 1,500 near-perfect Amazon reviews, customers can’t get enough. “I have 30+ pairs of designer jeans (seriously, it's a problem) that cost upwards of $200 and not a single pair has ever or currently fits as well as these. They are fitted but with a tiny bit of slouch as a good boyfriend jean should. They are not too tight in the legs and loose in the waist as most designer jeans are on me. They come up a little higher in the back and sit right below the navel in the front. They look like such high quality denim and they stretch! I didn't expect this quality for jeans that cost less than $100. I am hooked and will be buying another pair in a different wash.” — Lisa, Amazon Reviewer