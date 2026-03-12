Hilary Duff has always been at the forefront of fashion. In the early aughts, the millennial icon helped shape the decade’s most iconic trends, including skirts over pants, skinny scarves, and chunky platforms — all of which have experienced a revival in recent years.

Two decades later, Duff continues her adventurous style streak. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she wore not one, but two of today’s spiciest looks.

Hilary’s “Wet” ‘Fit

After a decade-long musical hiatus, Duff gifted fans the release of her sixth album, Luck... or Something in February, and her accompanying Lucky Me Tour, her first world tour in 18 years. As expected, she’s been on a press run to promote the project and stopped at Fallon’s late-night talk show on Monday, March 9, to perform her new single “Roommates.”

In the spicy song’s music video, directed by Matty Peacock, Duff gets rained on and ends up with a soaked yellow dress. The Younger actor paid homage to the visuals during her live performance and wore a white “naked dress” from Di Petsa that appeared wet. Lifted straight from the label’s Fall 2026 collection, which debuted during London Fashion Week, the dress featured draping throughout, as well as diaphanous areas that clung to her skin, giving the illusion that it was soaked through. If that wasn’t spicy enough, it also featured a vertiginous side slit that ran all the way up to her hip.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

“Naked” Shoes, Too

She paired the daring style with a second “naked” trend: PVC shoes. Her clear, toe-baring choice was a pointed-toe slingback pump that featured a silver toe cap — the footwear’s sole opaque detail.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Her Sartorial Switch-Up

For her sit-down interview, she changed into an LBD from Helmut Lang. Crafted in faux pony hair, it featured skinny straps and a midi hemline. For a coordinated all-black moment, she paired it with sleek, pointed-toe slingbacks.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

She’s back, and so is her style star era.