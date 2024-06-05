Emily Ratajkowski just traveled to London to attend the Gurls Talk Fundraising Gala on June 4th. The model, who typically doesn’t shy away from speaking about different issues affecting women, went to support the organization founded by her friend and fellow model Adwoa Aboah.

The My Body author wore a plunging black silk dress over red pants for the occasion. Her look was particularly reminiscent of not one, but two trends from the early aughts that are clearly back in a major way. But Ratajkowski, per usual, managed to take questionable looks from the past and make them look chic again.

Emily’s Dress-Over-Pants Look

Ratajkowski arrived in plunging silk dress which she styled elegantly over crimson trousers. And if her look isn’t enough to convince you that dresses over pants are, indeed, making a triumphant return, consider Pieter Mulier: The creative director of Alaïa sent models down his Spring 2024 runway wearing skirts and dresses over leggings, an obvious callback to the 2000s.

The proof doesn’t stop there: Prabal Gurung also championed the look in his latest fall runway collection. The designer started off the show with a statement-making monochromatic red dress layered over shiny trousers. Singer and songwriter Kelsea Ballerini subsequently wore one of Gurung’s dresses over pants looks for a charity event she attended in April.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Her Hot Aughts Accessories

While we’re on the topic of that era, the black necktie wrapped around Ratajkowski’s neck — or as Vogue dubbed it, a “thin useless scarf” — was the ultimate accessory for her early 2000s look. After all, any trend that Kate Moss dabbled in at the height of her career usually comes back again.

Ratajkowski carried a silver metal Rabanne handbag and wore black open toe sandals as additional accessories. If you zoom in extra close, you can see her wearing her “divorce rings” that recently made major headlines.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

I’m personally really enjoying the current early aughts comeback. It’s always fun to examine the past with a fresh new perspective — and it seems that Ratakowski agrees.