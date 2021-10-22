What British Shoppers Need To Know About “Eilish”

Billie Eilish fans have had a lot to celebrate this year: the teen music phenomenon debuted a brand-new look on June’s British Vogue cover, dropped her highly anticipated second album, and rocked at the Met Gala (where she also co-hosted the event). But now the “Happier Than Ever” singer has announced that she will be launching her debut fragrance, Eilish, later this year.

Making the announcement via an Instagram post, Eilish wrote: “This is a scent that I’ve been chasing for years and years. This is my favorite smell in the WORLD. Fragrance has always been such an enormous part of my life and existence since I can remember, and it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life.”

“This has been one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done. I can’t wait for it to be yours so soon!!!!!” added Eilish. And I think it's safe to say the fans can’t wait to get their hands on the scent either. “TAKE MY MONEY” one fan wrote, whilst another added, “Can't wait!!!! Looks so amazing.”

The sweet fragrance opens with the scent of sugared petals, mandarin and red berries, followed by base notes of amber, cocoa, vanilla, and warm spices, all wrapped up in a bronze body-shaped bottle, highlighting Eilish’s favourite parts of the body (the chest, neck, and collarbone) without being overly sexualised, per Allure.

Though, the olfactory idea was more about evoking a certain feeling than the scent itself. “I wanted it to feel like a warm embrace. Like what it feels like to feel your blood rushing through you,” Eilish wrote in a press release. “It's a scent that I've been chasing for years and years and years. It's my favorite smell in the world.”

Fortunately, there’s not long to wait now for Billie Eilish’s debut fragrance release. Here’s everything we know so far on how to buy Billie Eilish’s perfume in the UK.

Where Can You Buy Billie Eilish Perfume In The UK?

Billie Eilish’s Eilish fragrance will be available exclusively at BillieEilishFragrances.com and the singer’s merchandise site, BillieEilish.com, which, fortunately for fans in Blighty, delivers to the UK.

When Will Billie Eilish’s Perfume Be Available In The UK?

Eilish is set to be released in November, 2021. With shipping taking slightly longer for the UK (the website states between 1-7 business days for delivery), you can expect that fans in the UK may have to wait slightly longer to receive their bronze bust.

How Much Will It Cost?

Eilish will be available at $68 for 100ml in the US. Whilst the exact UK price for the scent and delivery hasn’t been announced, you can expect it to retail at around the £50 mark, plus delivery to the UK.