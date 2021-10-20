Billie Eilish just gave perfume lovers another reason to get excited about fall. On October 20, the “Happier Than Ever” singer announced that she will be launching her debut fragrance, Eilish, later this year.

“I am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance ‘Eilish’ with you!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!,” reads the caption of her Instagram announcement. “This is a scent that I’ve been chasing for years and years. This is my favorite smell in the WORLD.🤎🤎🤎 Fragrance has always been such an enormous part of my life and existence since I can remember, and it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life. This has been one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done. I can’t wait for it to be yours so soon!!!!!”

The fragrance’s sweeter notes — mandarin, red berries, and vanilla — come together with tonka bean and cocoa to create a cozy scent that sounds perfect for fall. As for the luxe metallic bottle, it was inspired by her favorite parts of the body: the chest, neck, and collarbone.

"I wanted it to feel like a warm embrace. Like what it feels like to feel your blood rushing through you,” writes Eilish in a press release. “It's a scent that I've been chasing for years and years and years. It's my favorite smell in the world."

She joins the ranks of many other celebrities (like Selena Gomez, Rihanna, and Halsey) that have ventured into the beauty industry. This is bound to be another favorite that fans will stock up on.

"Billie Eilish is a singular talent and the voice of a generation. She has a vision in everything she does that is unique, disruptive, and authentically hers,” writes Lori Singer, president of Parlux. “Partnering with Billie was natural for Parlux because we can bring a vision to life like no one else, and we were equally excited to be on this journey together."

