Military, Napoleon, band — whatever you want to call it, fall’s most dramatic jacket trend is impossible to ignore. Everyone from Margot Robbie and Daisy Edgar-Jones to Jenna Ortega and Lola Tung is completely obsessed with the style right now, making the ornate outerwear one of this year’s buzziest obsessions.

Military jackets typically lean into sharp, fitted silhouettes packed with maximalist details — think rows of shiny metal or braided buttons, baroque embroidery, and sometimes a high Mandarin collar for added drama. A favorite from the indie sleaze era of the late 2000s (Tumblr girlies know this well), the look made its comeback on the Spring/Summer 2026 runways of McQueen, Burberry, and Ann Demeulemeester before quickly cementing itself as a full-blown staple.

While the OTT vibe looks intimidating, this piece is actually surprisingly easy to wear. It can instantly elevate even the simplest tank-and-jeans combo into a polished street-style moment, and brings a sleek, tailored edge to wardrobe basics like black trousers. To help you build your own autumn uniform, Bustle’s fashion team rounded up the best celebrity takes on the closet veteran with tips on how to copy the looks without feeling like you're wearing a costume.

Gilded Age

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Margot Robbie was actually way ahead of the curve on this trend. Back in May, she stepped out for the West End opening of 1536 in London wearing a Napoleon-style military jacket embellished with intricate gold embroidery. To offset that heavy metallic detailing, she relied on an ultra-simple base, pairing the statement piece with black trousers, a tee, pointed-toe heels, and a clutch.

The all-black ensemble allowed the jacket to do the talking — a chic reminder that a loud, vintage-inspired piece can easily transition from a spring night out straight into your heavy fall rotation. — Naomi Ludlow, fashion closet freelancer

Crop It Like It’s Hot

Miss Sixty 1 / 2

BRB, recreating this look from Bella Hadid’s Miss Sixty campaign. It perfectly balances the trend, chicness, and quality. Spotted on the FW26 runways, the military-inspired silhouette is poised to make its way from the runway to the streets, and I can’t wait to see how the It girls (that means you) style it this fall and winter.

I sourced two pieces worn by Miss Hadid herself, alongside a selection of statement jewelry to elevate the look this season. The boots are a bonus, but truly tie everything together, capturing the mood of this autumn’s moment. — Noelia Rojas-West, Fashion Market Assistant

Soft Girl Creams

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Contrary to popular belief, the military jacket isn’t as authoritarian as its name implies. You can give it a soft-girl spin by wearing one in ivory. Daisy Edgar-Jones wore one during her Sense and Sensibility press tour, and the resulting ‘fit was so romantic, it was downright Austen-ian.

Take a page from her playbook and keep everything light: a white tank, cream shoes, and lighter-wash jeans will make the attire dreamy instead of harsh. Bonus points if you add a messy, low pony. — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

Vested Interest

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Jenna Ortega went sleeveless with the trend at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 show. Reminiscent of the Napoleon-style jackets that defined Kate Moss’ indie sleaze era, the military vest brings edgy 2000s nostalgia without the extra layers.

Though this look was from last fall, it’s still wearable today. Whether dressed down with denim or paired with low-rise trousers, it’s an easy way to take the trend from day to night without breaking a sweat. — Isabel Choi, fashion closet freelancer

Double Denim

If you’re looking for a more relaxed take, consider a Napoleon jacket in denim. Better yet, give it a Y2K-inspired Canadian tuxedo update by pairing it with jeans in a similar shade. It’s perfect for giving off that effortless cool-girl vibe.

Lola Tung serves as major inspo for this styling hack. She stepped out in a matching indigo set, accessorized with bold blue sunglasses to lean all the way into the monochrome palette. Not blue enough for you? Commit to the bit and wear denim shoes, too. — A.L.