Summer 2026 is the Era of Shorts. Jorts are back from their ‘90s-grunge heyday, slinky lace-trimmed satins are an it-girl staple, and even sporty soccer styles are a sideline go-to thanks to FIFA fever. But while there are countless options for fabrics and shapes, hemline lengths paint an entirely different story.

Walk into any store or spend five minutes people-watching at a trendy café, and you’ll notice that shorts these days are either teeny-tiny or baggy and knee-skimming. In-between pairs are incredibly rare. The “mediums,” which typically sit mid-thigh with a 6-inch inseam average, have all but disappeared. Sure, anything “tween” is awkward. Tween years? Yikes. Growing out a haircut? Horrible. But is a pant that stops mid-thigh such an ick that we’ve practically erased it from existence?

I’ll admit that both micro and long shorts can be chic. Still, it feels like my only choices are showing my entire behind or looking like I’m about to sub at a basketball game. My butt has never been more wardrobe-confused, making my search for a classic mid-thigh option more urgent than ever.

The trend is especially noticeable when tracking celebrity wardrobes, where fashion’s chicest are split into two camps. Bella Hadid and Simone Ashley love a micro denim cutoff, and Hailey Bieber constantly opts for a cheeky moment, strutting in shorts that could double as lingerie.

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On the flip side, Zendaya, Ayo Edebiri, Ella Hunt, and Lindsay Lohan — aka the Long Shorters — are squarely sticking to knee-grazing bermudas in different fabrics.

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Designers’ Spring/Summer 2026 runways tell a matching story. Representing #TeamBooty are the likes of Prada, with poofy pastel bloomers, and Saint Laurent, whose lace-trimmed shorts are practically lingerie. AKNVAS also elevated teeny jorts with ruffles.

On #TeamKnee are Dries Van Noten, who launched a series of knee-length shorts, and Loewe, with its drawstring jorts.

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The phenomenon is most obvious IRL. When I attended Gov Ball early this month, all I saw were either women in booty shorts or bermudas. My local Brooklyn haunts are similarly outfitted. To make sure I wasn’t imagining things, I phoned an expert: Erin Walsh, celebrity stylist and creative consultant for TJ Maxx and Marshalls.

“It’s not that ‘middle-length’ has necessarily become less interesting. It’s more that the current style cycle is driven by contrast and silhouette clarity,” says Walsh, whose client roster includes Anne Hathaway, Selena Gomez, and Sarah Jessica Parker. “Both lengths feel expressive and bold, rather than sitting somewhere in the middle.”

The Art of Intentional Dressing author notes that micro shorts “emphasize legs and create height” while feeling playful. In contrast, longer silhouettes offer a more relaxed look by exaggerating volume, giving them a broad appeal due to their structure and simplicity. “Mid-length really doesn’t do either of those because it sits in the middle.”

It also boils down to attitudes. According to Walsh, age doesn't matter when it comes to hemlines — Gen Z, millennials, and Gen X are all participating. The approach to practicality is what counts. Longer hemlines are for the comfort-driven fashion girlies who love an elevated minimalist vibe; micros are for the fearless. Both styles are likely trending because they “welcome the opportunity to accessorize more daringly and with more personality.” In the case of unapologetically short-shorts, legs essentially serve as the main attraction.

Don’t worry, though. Cute medium-length shorts still exist — you just need to know where to look. As Walsh says, “I wouldn’t fully dismiss mid-length shorts, especially when they’re styled with intention. Besides, fashion is all about how the pieces make you feel, so if a mid-length short makes you feel safe and comfortable, there’s always the opportunity to style and spruce it up.” Join my crusade. Let’s bring back the tween hemline.