The Y2K renaissance continues. In seasons past, you may have noticed the return of early 2000s staples. (I’m talking about you, bucket hats and clog shoes.) Now, another throwback trend is back for spring 2022 — and it’s set to become one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe. Welcome back to the party, Y2K denim skirts.

As of late, TikTok influencers and even celebs like Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin have been inciting some serious early aughts nostalgia with their tiny purses, chunky shoes, and low-rise denim skirts. But with that said, you don’t need to pair your Y2K denim skirt with a flip phone. This piece can be matched with just about anything in your closet for looks that are perfectly fit for 2022.

Additionally, don’t feel like you have to wear the ultra-mini cuts that style icons like Paris Hilton were rocking back in the 2000s. You can always opt for a longer denim skirt for slightly less casual occasions. There are no rules when it comes to fashion except to wear whats makes you feel confident. Now that’s hot.

Curious to see how to style Y2K denim skirts for spring 2022? Scroll on for all the outfit inspiration you need to dress this trending fashion piece up or down this season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For A Y2K Throwback Party

Let’s start with a classic: Whether it’s a birthday celebration or themed party, opt for that iconic Y2K style with bright colors, a teeny tiny purse, and chunky heels. While this ensemble might not be totally ideal for daily life, it sure is a nostalgic wardrobe blast from the past. (And no judgements here if it is your idea of a perfect weekday look!)

Pair this vibrant orange denim skirt with a cropped purple cardigan, neon pink chunky sandals, and a neutral over-the-shoulder bag for the ultimate Y2K look.

For The Office

Tired of wearing the same old pencil skirt you’ve had for years? Swap it out for a denim skirt. A light denim matches with other bright hues for a simple yet fashion-first look that’s still office appropriate.

Pair the goes-anything knee-length denim skirt below with a light pink blazer and finish the outfit with a low-heeled dress shoe.

For A Day Look

Whether it’s a a coffee date or a weekend brunch, toss on a denim skirt for a casual, instantly trendy look. It’ll very much give, “Oh this old thing? I’ve had it in my closet for years!” vibes.

Rock a denim skirt with black booties and your favorite fitted tee shirt for a comfortable and casual fit. And for a pop of color, accessorize with a red rimmed hat and blue crossbody.

For A Night Out

Today’s version of the Y2K denim skirt can feature refreshing, trendy details like unique patterns. Case in point: This adidas x IVY PARK skirt with its graphic houndstooth pattern and mid-rise silhouette. For a night out (dancing to Paris Hilton’s “Stars Are Blind,” naturally), pair it with a black crop top and a mini bag in a throwback shape.

Bustle Shop brings you the editor-approved buys we can’t get enough of and think you’ll adore, too. Best of all, you can shop all of the products above directly on this page without visiting multiple retailers. Simply click on an item to learn more, choose your size or favorite color (if applicable), and then hit “add to cart.” When you’re done, you can click over to your cart in the top right corner of your screen to purchase all your stellar selects at once. How easy is that?

Questions about shipping, returns, or your order in general? Click here for more information.

Explore more of Bustle Shop (and our fashion, beauty, and lifestyle must-haves) here.