Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and their daughter Stormi are taking on London, arriving in the UK city to celebrate Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin being stocked at the famous luxury department store, Harrods. And while the visit is all about tending to her growing empire, it doesn’t mean their time together overseas has been strictly business.

Stepping out in a black velvet mini dress, the matching trio had an intimate date night at Nobu London (because, well, of course they did). The understated hero of the night? Kylie’s Y2K-era silver smokey eyeshadow that gave Millennial hearts everywhere all the feels — and totally matched the energy of London, as the city has been nicknamed The Big Smoke.

Painted by her longtime makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, the smoked-out metallic glam is clearly all about the eyes with an understated, beige-toned glossy pout. With a matte black hue on both the upper and lower lash lines, the edges are expertly blended, smudged, and winged out for a super sultry, almost cat-like look fit for nighttime. Allover the lid, the makeup-loving duo opted for a glittery silver eyeshadow that truly complements the look, giving it that early 2000s frosted eyeshadow vibe. Finally, a brighter pearl white highlight was placed just at her inner corners for a perfect finish. *Chef’s kiss.*

While they haven’t shared exactly what was used to create her glamorous eye look just yet, the trendsetting Leo and unmatched lip kit queen herself took the opportunity to tease Kylie Cosmetics’ newest Birthday Lip Sets, officially launching on August 10 (which is the makeup mogul’s birthday, of course).

And who knows — the perfect smoky eyeshadow palette could be dropping next.