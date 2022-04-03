The Grammys are, objectively, one of the most fun red carpets of awards season. While there is still plenty of glamour, the biggest names in music always use the event as an excuse to be fashionably bold.

Now that the ceremony is being held in Las Vegas for the first time ever, there’s even more reason to believe the red carpet (and the fashion photographed upon it) is going to be wild.

The 2022 show — which was postponed from its original date in January — will be hosted by Trevor Noah and feature performances by chart-topping bop-makers like Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and more.

Before all that music, though, comes the looks. Here’s how to watch all the sartorial action on Grammys night.

When Are the 2022 Grammys?

The 64th Grammys air on Sunday, April 3 and will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS. Subscribers to Paramount+, Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV can also stream the event live at that time.

How Can I Stream The 2022 Grammys Red Carpet?

As always, E! is not messing around when it comes to its live red carpet coverage. It starts bright and early with a countdown to the red carpet beginning at 1 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT. Fans can watch on cable TV (read: steal your parents’ login), as well as on E!’s Twitter, Facebook, YouTube channel, website, and app.

If one stream isn’t enough for you, the Grammys website will also stream arrivals beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m PT.

What Time Is The 2022 Grammys Red Carpet?

E!’s live coverage begins at 6 p.m ET/ 3 p.m. PT. Laverne Cox will return, after her stint as Oscars red carpet host, for the event and I personally can’t wait for celebs to answer the “what story you’re telling with this outfit?” question she coined at the 2022 Oscars just last week.