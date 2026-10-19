Since bursting onto the scene in 2025's sleeper hit horror movie Obsession, Inde Navarrette has managed a casual flex most people in her industry only dream of: simultaneously positioning herself as a certified movie *and* style star. Not only did she step out in one of the most memorable looks at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala, but she’s also bringing that same high-fashion energy to W’s latest issue, providing the perfect canvas for the season’s viral “glove shoe” trend.

As one of the four faces fronting the magazine’s Volume 5, The New Originals Issue, Navarrette locked in her spot as a trendsetter in the making. Photographed by Frank Lebon, she posed in couture looks that instantly double as a mood board for styling the high-vamp silhouette — an obsession she now shares with Dakota Johnson and Zoë Kravitz.

OTT In The Best Way

Navarrette boldly made a case for maximalism in a voluminous red pleated dress with a big, poufy skirt and a massive bow detail perched on one shoulder.

Her shoes were similarly striking. She slipped into blue mesh pumps covered in garden-motif embroidery teeming with a variety of 3D floral appliqués and hints of winged bugs. The most contemporary features, however, weren’t the sheer fabrication, but the glove-like fit and elongated toe shape that completely nailed the high-vamp style.

Ten Toes Down

Navarrette then traded her voluminous confection for a more classic silhouette: a black skirtsuit. Decked out in Dior Haute Couture, she wore a cinched-waist blazer that playfully nodded to the house’s iconic New Look silhouette, complete with contrasting white lapels and draped hemline accents. The outfit also boasted a supersized corsage that looked like it was picked fresh from the garden, with leaves and bright blooms cascading down the bodice.

While the matching skirt echoed the top’s silhouette and black-and-white contrast to tie the look together, Navarrette’s most fearless accessory was her pair of sheer patterned glove pumps.

A Classic Reimagined

The actor rocked another black-and-white Dior number with a fit-and-flare silhouette, this time finished with a frilly, ruffled lace hem. She topped it off with yet another pair of high-vamp pumps, opting for a timeless black satin material to deliver the chic finale.