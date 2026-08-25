If you’re hunting for the perfect transitional flat you’ll be wearing from late summer straight into fall, let me introduce you to a silhouette that’s bound to be your new favorite: the high-vamp ballet flat.

Since balletcore pirouetted onto the scene (and TikTok) in 2022, ballet flats have cemented themselves as a contender for The Decade’s Most Beloved Footwear. They’ve undergone countless stylish reinterpretations through the years, and all forms hit the mainstream, including Mary Janes, see-through mesh, and creative hybrid concoctions (sneakerinas ring any bells?).

For 2026, the coquettish style is getting a grown-up makeover, with fashion insiders leaning into the "glove shoe" — an elevated cut that hugs the instep like a second skin. The sleeker, more sophisticated design is quickly becoming a versatile celeb staple, proving that day-long comfort can still look sharp. Ahead, see exactly how the style set is wearing the trend right now.

The Cool-Girl Classic

Over the weekend, Zoë Kravitz was spotted out in New York in off-duty attire that looked effortlessly cool. She wore a cropped white tee and paired it with ultra-low-rise flared jeans that cropped at her ankles. The shorter hem served as the perfect backdrop for spotlighting her black high-vamp glove shoes with a teeny-tiny heel.

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She kept her accessories equally sleek, completing the look with her Saint Laurent bag and sunglasses.

The Street Style Takeover

Contrary to the typical ballet flat, which features a rounder toe and exposed skin, the high-vamp look features a sleeker, more fitted, longer toe. After making the rounds on the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, the look quickly entered heavy rotation for street-style favorites like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. And the love for the style is amping up.

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Last week, Sarah Pidgeon gave the style her approval when she paired a gray minidress with high-shine high-vamp flats and a matching black leather bag — my dream pre-fall combo. A few weeks prior, Dakota Johnson gave the shoe a whirl, making the case for a daintier beribboned pair worn with a simple white tank top and jeans.

It’s High Time For High Vamps

If you want in on the ballet flat’s sleekest style evolution, there are plenty of ways to play with the silhouette. Consider a square toe for an edgier vibe or a rounder one for a retro touch. You can also opt for one with a bit of a kitten heel if you want extra height.

For a classic approach, a black flat will give immediate off-duty energy like Johnson’s or Pidgeon's looks, while a subtle heel takes a shirt-and-jeans ‘fit into chicer, more intentional territory. You could also go bold by embracing the “wrong shoe theory” with a bright color or material that completely pops. These also style effortlessly once the weather cools down. The opportunities are endless.