IT Cosmetics' New CC Cream Brightens Your Skin As You Wear It

As the warmer months are steadily approaching, so are everyone’s desires to shed those heavy layers — including oversized puffer coats, winter worries, and even heavier foundation formulas. That’s why IT Cosmetics’ CC+ Nude Glow launch comes at such perfect timing: With the newest addition to its cult favorite Your Skin But Better collection, you get coverage, skin-nourishing perks, and sun protection in one bottle.

IT Cosmetics is already known for its revolutionary CC+ Cream, which delivers natural-looking foundation and color correction as well as anti-aging benefits with every pump — and it’s grown a devoted following of loyal users who swear by the star product that works double duty as skin care and makeup. But the IT Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum SPF 40 — available to purchase today — is a total heavy-hitter: Its formula is 90% skin care-based, with ingredients like ultra-moisturizing hyaluronic acid, protective and pore-minimizing niacinamide, and healing, antioxidant-rich green tea extract. Since it’s so jam-packed with complexion-boosting nutrients, your skin (purportedly) stays hydated all day long.

The texture, coverage level, and finish set it apart from the rest of the Your Skin But Better line, too. Users can expect a lightweight fluid that provides medium coverage and a fresh, dewy glow. What’s more is it’s recommended for all skin types — even the most sensitive (like mine) — and it comes in 22 different shades, from Deep Mocha to Fair Porcelain.

As the temperatures continue to heat up, the IT Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow may just become your spring through summer beauty staple for that effortless no makeup-makeup radiance.

