Bachelorette season is finally upon us, which means another round of steamy dates, messy love triangles, and jaw-dropping drama. Season 21’s July 8 premiere with lead Jenn Tran didn’t disappoint. From cheeky limo arrivals (one suitor wore a butt-baring hospital gown) to a wild game of Truth or Dare, Night 1 was off to a delightfully chaotic start.

Naturally, some contestants made a bigger impression than others thanks to punny pick-up lines, naughty confessions, and one man’s confidence to strip and streak. No televised frenzy, however, could peel my eyes off of the episode’s shining star: Jenn’s plunging dress.

Jenn’s Sparkly Plunging Number

As expected, what Bachelorettes wear to their premiere nights is always highly anticipated. Thus far, former leads established a de facto dress code: shimmery numbers that utterly dazzled. Though Jenn’s turn on the show as the franchise’s first-ever Asian American lead was history-making, she followed tradition and harkened to the sparkly motif.

To meet her suitors, the physician assistant student wore a fitted white gown with a deep plunging neckline and a quasi-mermaid silhouette. Further leaning into TikTok’s buzzy mermaidcore trend, the custom-made Randi Rahm number was covered in intricate, scallop-shaped beading that evoked a siren’s fishy tail.

Disney/John Fleenor

The New York-based couturier has been a go-to of former Bachelorettes, especially for premiere nights. The likes of Clare Crawley, Tayshia Adams, and Hannah Brown, among countless others, all began their seasons in equally intricate, gleaming numbers from the designer.

While Jenn’s gown’s exact price tag is unavailable, Rahm’s former sparkly creations for the reality show ranged from $12,500 to $40,000. So Jenn’s gown likely sits at a similar eye-watering price point.

Disney/John Fleenor

Her Mermaidcore ’Do

Even her beauty look was utterly mermaid-inspired. Jenn styled her hair in long, loose waves perfectly coiled in front of her arms. Meanwhile, she kept the rest of her beauty look simple with glossed lips and a subtle smoky eye.

Disney/John Fleenor

She’s definitely off to a strong style start.