Long before Jenna Ortega landed the role of Wednesday Addams, the sardonic teen in Netflix’s titular hit show, she was already in her goth bag. The actor continued to twin with her kooky alter-ego on red carpets and appearances, even after the buzz around the series’ first season had died down. The style mirroring solidified her as a method-dressing specialist years before the red carpet trend really blew up. This week, however, Ortega channeled a completely different iconic character: Carrie Bradshaw.

And I’m not talking about merely adorning one’s ’fit with an oversized rosette, carrying a sequined Fendi Baguette, or looping a belt around one’s bare waist; In other words, adding small Carrie-isms to outfits. No. Ortega didn’t just channel Carrie, she became her. And it all started when she wore the dress — the newspaper-printed slip the columnist loved so much, that she wore it on two separate occasions.

Jenna’s Archival Number

The actor pulled up to the New York premiere of her new project, Hurry Up Tomorrow, on Tuesday, May 13. As a Dior ambassador, it made sense for the actor to rock a red carpet look from the brand. She didn’t just channel any ensemble off recent runways, however, the You alum pulled from the archives, particularly, the 2000 collection designed by then-creative director John Galliano.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dress featured details that evoked the era. The cowl-neckline was straight out of the ’90s, while the semi-high-low asymmetrical skirt with subtle ruffles was so noughties. The most striking aspect of the dress, however, is its print. Made in the likeness of a newspaper, the dress was wrapped in text, with photos of the designer and a cheeky “Christian Dior Daily” sprawled across the waist.

Ortega accessorized the nostalgic piece with a medallion necklace, diamond-clad rings, a bracelet, and heeled metallic gold sandals.

The OG Carrie Look

Though it is a fun dress, the main reason it’s part of pop culture canon is that Carrie wore it on two separate SATC occasions. The first was in Season 3’s finale (when Carrie broke up with Big for the nth time) and again in the film sequel.

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Though many have tried to replicate the look, no one has worn the exact same piece to a red carpet event... until Ortega.

Wait... There’s Another One?

Apparently, one Carrie tribute wasn’t enough. When Ortega attended the after-party later that night, she slipped into another SATC-inspired outfit. She wore a teeny tiny pink slip dress, which she accessorized with a floor-length, oatmeal fur coat.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

If it looks familiar, that’s because it’s exactly the look Carrie wore on her first-ever date with Mr. Big. (In fact, it was Carrie’s friend Charlotte who dubbed it the “naked dress” while pre-gaming the date.) Like most of his screen time, Big’s reaction to the dress was rather underwhelming, calling it “interesting.”

Screenshot via HBO

If you needed further evidence that Ortega is poised to be one of her generation’s biggest fashion phenoms, well, here’s two for ya.