The 2025 Emmys haven’t even officially begun, but Jenna Ortega already shut it down when she walked the red carpet in her most daring ensemble yet.

On Sunday, Sept. 14, Ortega attended the TV-focused awards show, where she presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series with her Wednesday costar Catherine Zeta-Jones. As expected, Ortega wore a look worthy of a longer screen time. What wasn’t expected, however, was the aesthetic she went with.

Jenna’s Top Was A Work Of Art

Diverging from her usual gothic sensibilities, Ortega turned out in the glitziest, most bejeweled number. Literally. Instead of wearing a top, she opted for what can only be described as a bib of massive gemstones strewn together. It featured jewels in various shapes and colors, including teardrop crystals as long as her thumb, thick bezel-framed gems, and orbs of pearls. The sleeveless work of art was designed with a mock neck and a midriff-baring “crop,” if you can call the asymmetrical fringe that.

Oh, and, yes, apart from the stones, which were spaced wide apart, Ortega didn’t wear an inch of fabric. The look was practically topless.

To balance her blinged-out upper half, she wore a simple maxi slip skirt slung low on her hips. It featured a slit that went all the way up to her thigh.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As if the jewels on her top weren’t enough, she wore even more jewels, including rings, a cuff, and massive blingy studs. Styled by her go-to image architect, Enrique Melendez, Ortega completed her ’fit with heeled platform sandals.

Her Vampy Glam

Though her wardrobe choice was less vampy than usual, she didn’t completely forgo her gothic DNA. With the help of her makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis, the Jane the Virgin alum used her beauty look to nod to her sardonic Addams Family alter ego, rocking bleached brows (as per usual), silver-colored eyeshadow, and deep oxblood lipstick. Meanwhile, her hair was tied back in a low, messy bun, with tendrils framing her face.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

She can do no wrong.