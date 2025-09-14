As a fashion girl, the highlight of any awards show is always the red carpet style. Thankfully, the 2025 Emmys didn’t disappoint. Held on Sunday, Sept. 14, at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, TV’s finest showed out in sparkly numbers and risqué head-turners.

Nobody Wants This star Justine Lupe strutted down the carpet in a see-through naked dress, while Chase Sui-Wonders gave corsetry an elegant update in an off-the-shoulder number. The White Lotus stars, from multiple seasons, also slayed the runways, with Meghann Fahy and Natasha Rothwell giving the humble LBD a chic twist.

The night is still young and more of fashion’s chicest are expected to show out, including Sydney Sweeney, who’s slated to present an award tonight.

Ahead, the most stylish attendees at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Jenna Ortega

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega wore one of the most daring looks of the night, showing up to the carpet in a crop top crafted entirely from widely spaced gemstones. She paired it with a navy skirt with an ultra-high slit.

Selena Gomez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Selena Gomez kept it elegant in an asymmetrical column gown with a built-in scarf thrown around the neck and slid down into a long train. In a bright cherry red, she boldly matched the carpet. It paid off.

Justine Lupe

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Proving the naked dress is alive and well, Lupe wore one in silver netting with pearlescent paillettes. The plunging halter was a mermaidcore-inspired slay.

Chase Sui-Wonders

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

The LBD isn’t always bland, at least not the way Sui-Wonders rocked hers at the 77th Emmys. She wore an off-the-shoulder dress that was corseted throughout, giving the bodice a major décolletage-forward moment.

Lisa

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lisa Manobal looked like a work of art in a bubblegum pink off-the-shoulder dress with an exaggerated asymmetrical high-low train. Created with strips of mesh, the dress looked utterly aqueous.

Meghann Fahy

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another White Lotus alum turned out on the carpet. Meghann Fahy wore a black long-sleeved black dress that featured skin-baring elements, including a deep, deep U-shaped plunge that slid down her waist, and a thigh-high center slit.

Natasha Rothwell

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Natasha Rothwell’s leg pop on the red carpet gave Angelina Jolie a run for her money. Like the latter’s famed Oscars look, Rothwell rocked a strapless LBD with a vertiginous slit.

Quinta Brunson

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson, another member of the LBD club, also gave it a spicy update with a massive keyhole cutout and an intricate beaded halter neckline.

Aimee Lou Wood

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

If Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig ever need a new Barbie, Aimee Lou Wood should be considered. She wore a baby pink gown with a built-in peekaboo bra effect crafted in a pop of crimson. It also featured exaggerated hips and a matching bustle. In matching pink pumps, she looked every bit an IRL doll.

Pedro Pascal

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While men don’t usually make it to the best-dressed lists — after all, it’s not easy making suits exciting —, an exception will be made for Pedro Pascal and his cream-and-white tux, which was so slick and dapper. He also took a playbook out of Jonathan Bailey’s style and rocked slutty little glasses. 10/10.