Jenna Ortega has slipped in and out of several roles throughout her career. Just scroll through her IMDb page, brimming with slasher films, Netflix hits, and film franchises. Her most constant role, however, is that of fashion darling.

Whether the Wednesday star is rocking preppy-goth looks on screen, expertly method dressing on press tours, showing skin in spicy looks on the red carpet, or fronting high-fashion campaigns, she’s become a beacon of style. The latest step in her ascent to sartorial superstardom? Her spicy cover shoot for The Cut’s April/May 2025 issue.

Jenna’s Sculptural Shirt Dress

On Monday, April 7, the Death of a Unicorn actor dropped her latest cover, photographed by Coni Tarallo. While the cover itself was captivating (but more on that later), the inside story’s layouts were jaw-droppingly risqué. In one layout, Ortega propped herself on the floor wearing a sculptural button-down dress.

Thanks to luxury labels, the simple shirt dress is experiencing a renaissance this summer, revamped in more elevated takes. Ortega’s ivory Schiaparelli dress is a prime example. Like many of the Parisian label’s offerings, this featured an exaggerated silhouette with a cinched waist, boxy shoulders, and ruching at the hips for extra volume around the pelvis.

The couture beaut is becoming an easy celeb fave — Selena Gomez wore this exact dress last week.

Styled by Jessica Willis, Ortega paired the look with Christian Louboutin pumps in a similar immaculate hue.

A Corp Sleaze Moment

Elsewhere, she wore a similarly corporate-coded look, albeit with an office siren twist. Behold, her pinstripe button-down, undone down to her ribs, paired with the teeniest leather shorts. Both pieces are from Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Her Peekaboo Undies

Channeling even spicier trends, Ortega also rocked the exposed-undies look in the shoot. She wore a backless polka-dot print minidress from All-In that was so teeny, it flashed a sliver of white lingerie.

To contrast the skin-baring moment, she paired the look with thigh-high boots, also from All-In.

She switched up her white undies for black and rocked Second Skin granny panties underneath a massive Alaïa coat... and nothing else.

Her Chic Cover

As for the cover, she wore a ruched leather bodysuit with a sweetheart strapless neckline from Prada. The otherworldly vibe of the dress perfectly complemented her makeup. Done by Melanie Inglessis, Ortega rocked bleached brows against dark-lined eyes, a look befitting Wednesday Addams herself.

She topped off the look with retro curls by Bryce Scarlett.

I can look at these photos all day.