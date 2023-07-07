On Friends, Jennifer Aniston played America’s sweetheart Rachel Green, AKA the fashionista of the group who worked for brands like Ralph Lauren and Bloomingdale’s. IRL, Aniston was a style star way before Rachel even hit her fashion stride, already dominating the fashion game with her red carpet looks.

Case in point: Back in 1995, barely a year after the beloved sitcom premiered, Aniston rocked the exposed bra trend decades before it would be embraced by seemingly all of Hollywood. The daring style isn’t at all unexpected these days, as style savants have donned countless iterations of the visible bra look. Jennifer Lawrence displayed hers under a sheer dress, while Emily Ratajkowski wore a bra as a top. Even gowns with built-in visible bras are gaining popularity, being worn to the most exclusive of events.

But in the ‘90s, red carpets were often deprived of the fashion-forward, undies-baring aesthetic. That’s where Aniston came in. To attend the VH1 Honors awards ceremony, the actress wore an all-black look that put her lacy bra on full display.

She reached for a crochet cardigan that was completely see-through, layered over a lacy balconette bra. She fastened only one button, leaving the rest open over her high-rise trousers. She further merchandised the ‘fit with heeled sandals and a drop necklace that positively screamed ‘90s.

Terry McGinnis/WireImage/Getty Images

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Terry McGinnis/WireImage/Getty Images

The actor’s makeup was quintessential of the era — with the wispiest of eyebrows and ultra glossy lips. The most important part of her beauty look, however, was the famous “Rachel” cut, which started a hairstyle revolution when she debuted it in Season 1. It even became the most requested haircut of the decade.

Truly a style icon.