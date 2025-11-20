Jennifer Aniston has been a style icon in every decade. The actor set practically every late ’90s and early 2000s trend whenever her Friends character, Rachel Green, wore them on the iconic comedy, from preppy skirts to plaid shirts, and her fashion influence has continued ever since. Lately, she’s starting to get a little nostalgic with her style, even bringing back a “cheugy” 2010s trend.

On Nov. 19, Aniston attended Variety and Apple TV+’s Los Angeles soiree to celebrate The Morning Show’s Season 4 finale, alongside co-stars Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman, and Boyd Holbrook. Offsetting the intense finale, Aniston went with a more laid-back ensemble.

Jen’s High-Low Dress

Walking the black carpet, Aniston pulled out a classic outfit that made “cheugy” look cool again. She wore an LBD (little black dress) with an A-line collar, spaghetti straps, and a cinched-in high waist that created oversized pockets.

The LBD featured a jagged high-low hem that showed off contrasting white lining underneath, giving the dress its “cheugy” touch.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Aniston kept her look casual by skipping accessories entirely. Instead, she simply paired the LBD with a pair of matching open-toe heels.

Jen’s Nostalgic Looks

A couple of nights prior, Aniston attended Elle’s Women In Hollywood event in a look that Rachel Green would’ve been proud of. She donned a vintage floor-length LBD from Ralph Lauren’s fall 1997 collection, subtly nodding to Rachel’s job at the label on Friends.

The dress featured a halter-neck collar and shimmering sequins from head to toe, putting a party-ready spin on the LBD. In true Aniston fashion, she let her gown shine by wearing minimal accessories, sporting a gold cuff with sparse gems and a couple of matching rings.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The ’90s aren’t the only fashion era that Aniston’s been referencing lately. In a recent ad campaign for Pvolve, she added a spicy Y2K touch to typical athleisure, wearing a black sports bra and super low-rise sweatpants. She also pulled up one side of her whale-tail thong very high, embracing one of the early 2000s’ most risqué trends.

Courtesy of Pvolve

Clearly, Aniston can make any trend look timeless.