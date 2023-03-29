Jennifer Aniston never fails to deliver on a red carpet look. That Rachel Green energy and style is still very much alive and kicking, and her outfit for the Los Angeles premiere of Murder Mystery 2 was no different. The Friends actor has been busy doing promo for her upcoming Netflix film, alongside co-star Adam Sandler, where they both recently attended the Paris premiere of the sequel. Aniston went for a floor-length champagne strappy Celine dress in the French capital, but went for something a little different for the premiere on home soil.

The 54-year-old actor opted to join the sheer trend that’s taking over the fashion world at the moment in a metallic silver mini dress by Versace, complete with netted beaded detailing and paired with a pair of classic black strappy heels. Her makeup and jewellery were kept quite minimal, letting the dress do all the talking on the night, and her hair was styled in a middle parting and left to fall in loose straight layers.

Sandler also attended the premiere but in something a little more casual. The actor donned a New York Knicks sweatshirt on the red carpet which Aniston wasn’t particularly pleased about. “What the hell are you doing?!” Aniston shouted at Sandler, to which he replied, “You texted me, ‘Please wear your sweatshirt.’ ‘I said ‘Please don’t wear your sweatshirt,’” Aniston jokingly fired back.

Sandler was actually given the title of “style icon” by Vogue in 2021. Of his oversized shirts, basketball shorts, and sneakers combos, Sandler told Esquire: “It took a while. I was working that angle for years. For a while I was like, ‘Please accept me the way I dress.’ And 30 years later, they finally came around.”