Summer’s real barometer isn’t scorching temps or longer daylight hours; the foolproof indicator that summer has arrived is when fashion girls start bringing out their best cottagecore ’fits.

The TikTok-viral aesthetic, which first made waves on Tumblr in 2018, is the epitome of the sun-loving lifestyle. Think: Lounging for a lazy picnic or frollicking through grassy fields, a basket of freshly-plucked flowers in tow, wearing billowy skirts, gingham dresses, and various saccharine details. Though celebs like Olivia Rodrigo, Elsa Hosk, and Emily Ratajkowski have dipped their toes in the style, the trend’s biggest advocate may just be Jennifer Lopez.

Thus far, the Unstoppable actor has worn the style’s biggest tenets, including smocked floral sets to go biking and linen co-ords for a Hamptons stroll, among others. But her latest outfits? They made the strongest case for the aesthetic, proving it has quite the range.

J.Lo’s Pink Bikini & Prairie Skirt

Lopez has been busy filming a new Netflix rom-com, Office Romance. (It’s believed to be why she skipped this year’s Met Gala.) As of Sunday, May 11, she likely won’t miss any other big events. The “Waiting for Tonight” songstress announced that filming has wrapped via a chic Instagram Reel.

Twirling on the shore against crashing waves, Lopez donned a triangle bikini as a top in the faintest shade of pink. For a dash of prairie-girl styling, she paired it with a high-waisted, billowy skirt in a similar pastel pink hue.

If you thought cottagecore was relegated to grassy locales, think again. Lopez’s spicy take proves that the trend works even at the beach.

Her Gingham Dress

That same day, Lopez slipped into another rosy number that was even more picnic-adjacent. Her bustier dress from Reformation, crafted in a gingham-printed linen, featured a scalloped white trim around the décolletage-baring neckline and a puffy, A-line midi. Her look perfectly matched the slew of Mother’s Day bouquets she posed beside.

This isn’t the first time Lopez has worn the dress, further proving she’s been a fan of cottagecore for a hot minute. She previously wore the dress in 2022. Though this exact print is no longer available on the site since it’s currently sold out, iterations in white and denim are still available to shop for $278.

As for her accessories, she leaned heavily into the aesthetic’s tentpoles. Her tote, for example, was a crocheted piece with rosette accents. To match her purse, she topped off her look with a woven hat with an undone finish, resembling fringed raffia. She complemented the ’fit with her signature golden bronzed makeup.

Mother is mothering.