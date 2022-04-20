J.Lo's Spring Mani Is Just As Pretty As Her Engagement Ring

It’s a given that your mani-game must be top tier when showing off a shiny new piece of jewelry — and this is especially true when it comes to an engagement ring. So it’s no surprise that Jennifer Lopez showed off her new giant green diamond ring with one of spring’s trendiest nail colors: peachy neon.

J.Lo’s nail artist Tom Bachik took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 19 to show the singer posing with her ring and freshly painted nails. Bachik describes the color as a “neon peachy pink” and it’s the perfect contrast to make her engagement ring really pop.

Lopez announced her re-engagement to actor Ben Affleck earlier this month in her “On the JLo” fan newsletter. Subscribers were sent a video of her crying the happiest of tears while admiring the gorgeous ring and whispering “perfect.”

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship back in 2021 and their romance has taken the world by storm. Dubbed by fans Bennifer 2.0., the couple has never looked happier.

Bachik didn’t disclose what exact nail polish and shade he used on the Hustlers star, but peachy neons are trending at the moment and not too hard to find. Celebrity nail artist and nail lead on Euphoria recently told Bustle that a mix of pastel and neon makes a great hue for the warmer months. “I’m obsessed with pastel neons because it’s a softer version of summer’s electric colors and feels like they will make a splash this spring,” she says.

If you’re looking for some spring nail color inspo, just take a cue from Lopez. Even if you’re showing off an engagement with a rekindled former flame, the color is just too pretty to pass up.