Jennifer Lopez is an indisputable style icon who has captured her millions of fans’ attention for decades. From her early days as a dancer on InLiving Color to her more recent achievements (launching her own beauty brand and rekindling the phenomenon known as Bennifer, to name a few), J.Lo’s epic rise from a Fly Girl on TV to bonafide multi-hyphenate superstar has been quite amazing to watch.
J.Lo’s hair has evolved along with her career. In the ’90s, she was all about rocking bouncy curls that fit her playful and vivacious vibe perfectly. Then, in the early 2000s, we saw the singer bring that “Jenny from the Block” attitude into her hairstyles with sleeker, sometimes retro styles.
The later 2000s and 2010s marked the genesis of J.Lo’s voluminous, bombshell curls that everyone knows and loves. Now in 2022, the 52 year-old isn’t running out of new hairstyles. She’s revisiting and remixing some of her most memorable throwbacks in fresh and exciting ways.
The prolific star is one to watch when it comes to beauty inspiration. Read on to take a trip down memory lane and remember 14 of Jennifer Lopez’s best hair moments over the years. You’ll probably end up recreating a few.