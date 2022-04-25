Jennifer Lopez is an indisputable style icon who has captured her millions of fans’ attention for decades. From her early days as a dancer on In Living Color to her more recent achievements (launching her own beauty brand and rekindling the phenomenon known as Bennifer, to name a few), J.Lo’s epic rise from a Fly Girl on TV to bonafide multi-hyphenate superstar has been quite amazing to watch.

J.Lo’s hair has evolved along with her career. In the ’90s, she was all about rocking bouncy curls that fit her playful and vivacious vibe perfectly. Then, in the early 2000s, we saw the singer bring that “Jenny from the Block” attitude into her hairstyles with sleeker, sometimes retro styles.

The later 2000s and 2010s marked the genesis of J.Lo’s voluminous, bombshell curls that everyone knows and loves. Now in 2022, the 52 year-old isn’t running out of new hairstyles. She’s revisiting and remixing some of her most memorable throwbacks in fresh and exciting ways.

The prolific star is one to watch when it comes to beauty inspiration. Read on to take a trip down memory lane and remember 14 of Jennifer Lopez’s best hair moments over the years. You’ll probably end up recreating a few.

1997 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images J.Lo’s rich dark brown ringlets were all the ’90s vibes and complemented her all brown ensemble perfectly. Remembering this standout look early in J.Lo’s hair journey immediately made me look for my perm rods.

1998 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images J.Lo started to transition away from her go-to curls in the late ’90s. Here, she slays a side parted (sorry, Gen Z) lob with soft curls at the ends, still staying true to her youthful looks of the era.

1999 Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE/WireImage/Getty Images J.Lo flipped the script at the 1999 Grammy Awards, trading in her bouncy curls for this highlighted, pin-straight look. This timeless do’ was the beginning of the “On The 6” era that put Lopez on the map.

2000 George De Sota/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Jenny from the Block in full effect. This Sporty Spice look is arguable one of Lopez’s most memorable, and was definitely a shining moment in her style evolution. Bandanas as hair accessories was a major 2000s hair trend that needs to make a comeback.

2001 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez channelled Farrah Fawcett at the 2001 Teen Choice Awards. While it may be an underrated moment in her hair history, it’s so deserving of recognition. Lopez’s cascading curls and warm highlights were the perfect example of a retro style done right.

2003 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Speaking of retro styles done right, J.Lo’s hair at the 75th Academy Awards was retro glamor at its best. Her chunky highlights pulled into a low bun was an absolute show stopper. Here’s hoping Bennifer recreates this look next.

2006 Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This updo’s piece-y strands give “I Woke Up Like This” vibes. It’s romantic, effortless, and her caramel colored hair warmed up her skin tone and emphasized her natural glow.

2009 Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images No one did bangs quite like J.Lo circa 2009. The fresh take on her now signature tresses was the perfect way to play around with her look. Thankfully, Lopez is trying out bangs again and they look just as stunning as they did 12 years ago.

2017 Jackson Lee/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lopez turned heads at the 2017 Met Gala for two reasons: that blue dress and that flawless hair look. The ‘do was reminiscent of her hair at the 2000s Grammys, and emphasized the look’s ethereal energy.

2018 Sam Wasson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hair longer than your dress? Absolutely. J.Lo brought all the Vegas vibes and then some back in 2018 when she attended the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Rapunzel could never.

2018 Daniel Zuchnik/FilmMagic/Getty Images This updo was iconic. The multi-hyphenate talented stole the show with this top knot that was equal parts snatched and effortless.

2020 When J.Lo rocks a bob, watch out. Expect a razor sharp cut and a lighter hue when Lopez decides to abandon her hair extensions. This bob was one of her best, thanks to Lopez’s go-to stylist Chris Appleton.

2021 Lopez’s chunky highlights were back and better than ever last year. The 2.0 version was blonder, chunkier, and way more fabulous.