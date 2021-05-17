Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton just unveiled a fresh, fun take on one of the year’s most popular hair trends: Jennifer Lopez’s new curtain bangs. Instead of the slightly messy, windswept style that’s dominating your feed, Lopez’s latest fringe — which may or may not be permanent — featured sleek, stick-straight strands that were layered and *just* grazed the top of her cheekbones.

Appleton — the star’s longtime go-to who’s responsible for the blunt chop — revealed a carousel of her spring-friendly looks on Instagram over the weekend. The Los Angeles-based hair pro captioned the photo: “What do you think [of] today’s look Blunt Curtain bangs on JLO?” The look was paired with a matte lip, smoky eyelids, a touch of bronzer, and her signature glowy complexion, thanks to makeup artist Scott Barnes (another member of the singer’s usual glam squad).

The cut is a departure from the wispy, tousled style that she’s been sporting over the past few months — and it’s totally on trend. Plucked straight from the ’70s, variations of the curtain bang are practically everywhere, with celebs like Hilary Duff, Halle Berry, Selena Gomez, Yara Shahidi, and more taking the look for a spin in recent months.

This certainly isn’t the first time the Bronx-born star has sported bangs. Most recently, Lopez debuted a shaggy fringe last fall. And considering her seemingly constant hair transformations — from blonde bobs to floor-grazing extensions — it’s highly unlikely that it’ll be her last.

TBD on whether or not Lopez’s look is here to stay (she’s been known to proudly sport hair extensions and clip-in bangs, so it wouldn’t be totally surprising) or part of the obligatory post-breakup makeover, but should you want to steal her look and try out blunt curtain bangs yourself, first consider some advice from the experts.