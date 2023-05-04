If you followed the star-studded 2023 Met Gala, you’ve likely encountered all the memes about attendees in cat-inspired ‘fits. (There is a reason for that, I promise.) While Jennifer Lopez chose an elegant black-and-white number at the famed event, she, too, apparently got the feline memo.

On Wednesday, while promoting her Netflix film The Mother, Lopez stepped out in an eye-catching, head-to-toe leopard print ensemble. The full look by Valentino included a mini dress with a smattering of sequins and feathered long sleeves. Committing to the theme, she matched her dress with pointed pumps and a mini bag, also in the spotted print. The real star of Lopez’s ‘fit, however, was a dazzling pair of crystal-encrusted leopard print tights.

You may have noticed that colored and patterned tights, the cheugy accessory beloved by Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf, have been making a comeback as of late, with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez rocking the look. This bedazzled iteration, in particular, sends the Constance Billard go-to into way snazzier territory — and totally befitting of the ever-glamorous J.Lo.

To balance out the print-heavy ‘fit, Lopez styled her hair in a sleek half-pony and topped her look off with a neutral glossy pout.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The rhinestone-encrusted tights (and those heels) may already be familiar to fashion girlies. Anne Hathaway rocked the same Valentino accessories during Paris Couture Week last January. Remember the video of her dancing to “Lady Marmalade”? Yep, this was the look she was wearing in that now-viral clip.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Leopard print is officially back.