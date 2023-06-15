Jennifer Lopez's “Peaches & Cream” Nails Are Summery Perfection

Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, recently stepped onto the red carpet to celebrate the anticipated world premiere of DC’s The Flash in Los Angeles, California. And while both icons are quite familiar with headlining the silver screen, of course, Lopez no doubt stepped into Affleck’s colorful world of superheroes, superpowers, and flowing capes for the evening (talking to you, Bats and Supes).

Being that it was her man’s night after all, the pop star toned down her typical glitz and glamour, instead opting for a low-key Gucci gown that gives total wetsuit chic up top, and peach-colored sandy beach vibes on the bottom. As for her manicure? She nearly color matched the warm toned hue of the latter half of the dress, opting for a bright and creamy peach-toned nail polish in lieu of some sparkling tips of recent past.

Painted by Tom Bachik — J.Lo’s go-to nail guru who frequently works with the likes of Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, and Hailee Steinfeld (to name only just a few) — the duo no doubt went more minimal than usual, yet still, the clean mani serves up some serious inspo for the hot summer months and beyond.

A fan of the look? Luckily, Bachik took the opportunity to breakdown the exact products used to achieve Lopez’s understated manicure. For some length, he prepped her nails using Aprés Nail’s Whitney Neutral Gel-X Tips in the shape Natural Coffin Medium. For that gorgeous color, he went in with some Aprés gel in the shades How You Dune and Gossamer Light. For that final bit of diamond-like shine, he topped the entire look with a Gel Top Coat by the same brand.