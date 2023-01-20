In celebration of her latest rom-com hitting theaters and home screens, Jennifer Lopez stepped onto the red carpet in a rhinestone-covered naked dress. The star was all wrapped in a neon-hued bow for the premier of Shotgun Wedding (which, ICYMI, *also* stars the internet’s bestie and comedic queen, Jennifer Coolidge).

If head-to-toe rhinestones wasn’t enough, the mogul’s manicure was also packed with some serious (yet somehow subtle?) sparkle. Teamed-up with her go-to nail artist Tom Bachik — who frequently works with major celebs like Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, Camila Cabello, and more — Lopez opted for a soft almond stiletto nail shape. Each nail was coated in an expensive nude lacquer that beautifully complements her skin tone.

To amp up the glamour just a little bit more (because, J.Lo), Bachik expertly dressed her tips with the thinnest micro-French detailing. The dreamy silver polish truly ties the entire glittering look together. I mean, leave it to J.Lo to make glittering Frech tips the perfect inspo for minimalists, maximalists, and everyone in between.

And with a sentiment that the singer clearly shares, Bachik captioned the nail design: “You’re not fully dressed until you sparkle.” If that ain’t my mood going into 2023...

From 3D diamond stiletto claws, to her bedazzled toes, Mrs. Affleck is clearly a fan of all things glamorous and glittering. And as someone who personally plans to live all of 2023 with a more is more, ‘light the damn expensive candle already’ mentality — the icon serves as inspiration to just go for it. Don’t be afraid to add a bit of sparkle.