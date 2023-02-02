Selena Gomez Posted A No-Makeup Selfie & We Stan A Relatable Queen

Selena Gomez is no stranger to being vulnerable in front of the world. Most recently (and most notably), her highly-anticipated documentary, My Mind & Me, candidly positioned an intrusive lens on her deepest, darkest struggles: her anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, lupus, and the raw truth behind more public moments in her past. And though she admitted that the contents within the film were nearly on the cutting board so to say, never to be released to and consumed by the public — the Rare Beauty founder’s ability to relate to watchers who may be experiencing the same (or similar) issues has done a whole lot of good in spite of her fears. In my opinion, that genuine authenticity is truly Selena’s superpower, and a major reason why her award-winning beauty collection is so successful and easy to understand amongst a sea of celeb-fronted brands.

With a clear passion for mental health awareness and a philanthropic heart, it’s apparent that the mogul walks through life with love and a deep consciousness for what’s right. And as a body positive icon, she’s clearly *also* a skin position queen — with her most recent makeup-free selfie cementing her status as one of the most relatable gems in the industry.

Amongst social media feeds that are often brimming with curated images, glamorous travel destinations, and aspirational collections of luxurious designer brands — a makeup-free selfie (*with* blemishes, might I add) feels all things refreshing and normal. And more importantly, Gomez’s expression is a soft and sweet smile that all but screams how content and happy she is, with a powerful caption that simply reads: “Me”

Amassing nearly eight million likes in just a few hours, it’s clear that fans and followers appreciate vulnerability. And with comments of praise like “natural beauty” and “candid you the best you,” Gomez once again has used her platform to share the sentiment that you are perfect just the way you are.